Kwankwaso speaks on ‘defecting’ to APC

The 2023 presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied having any agreement with anyone on plans to defect to All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kwankwaso, who was reacting to reports suggesting that he has concluded plans to dump his party, described such reports as falsehoods.

The former Kano State governor, who said this on his official X handle @KwankwasoRM, insisted he has since refrained from commenting on contemporary political events.

He denied authoring a statement purportedly signed by one Ibrahim Rabiu, Kwankwaso insisted he didn’t authorise any statement to be issued on his behalf.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments. I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.

“I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources.”

Meanwhile, the author of the purported statement, Ibrahim Rabiu, has dismissed the statement.

He said: “I, Ibrahim Rabiu, wish to inform the general public that I was never authorised by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to issue and release a statement on his behalf.

“I, therefore, wish to tender a public apology to his person with a promise that such a childish act will never be repeated in future. Please find a space in your heart to forgive me, I was misled by fake news and agents of misinformation.”