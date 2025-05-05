Killing of over 8,000 terrorists shows Tinubu winning war against insecurity — Matawalle

Matawalle

…Says Security Gains Could Secure President’s Re-election in 2027

By Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has declared that the killing of over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, the arrest of more than 11,600 criminal elements, and the recovery of over 10,000 assorted weapons in 2024 are clear indicators that President Bola Tinubu is winning the fight against insecurity.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Matawalle highlighted the establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) as a major achievement in boosting strategic coordination and combating kidnapping across the country.

He emphasized that the military’s success reflects President Tinubu’s broader security reforms, which are laying the foundation for a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

“These initiatives will pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria and potentially secure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” the minister said.

Matawalle also praised the administration’s economic efforts, particularly the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which he said is designed to harness the North’s agricultural potential, spur economic growth, and empower millions of citizens.

He cited a recent drop in grain prices as proof of the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies.

On infrastructure, the minister noted that key projects such as road construction and improved transportation networks—especially in the North—are essential to sustaining economic development.

Regarding local government autonomy, Matawalle expressed strong support for the new law, saying it enhances grassroots accountability and governance.

He concluded by saying that President Tinubu’s current trajectory of reforms and leadership offers real hope for lasting national progress, adding that the President’s re-election in 2027 is a realistic projection based on ongoing achievements.