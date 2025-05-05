Keneth Imansuangbon and the Love of Nation

By John Mayaki

I came across this man when I was still a reporter on the streets of Benin city – he was popularly known as “rice man”, – when he was gunning for the governorship of the heartbeat state under the platform of Action Congress (AC) before its transmogrification to ACN and later APC. There is none like him anymore especially every December, when it was certain that the have-nots would grab his bags of rice in every community of Edo state.

Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon stands apart – a man whose life is defined not by the offices he has held, but by the lives he has touched. From the dusty roads of Ewohimi to the corridors of public discourse, Imansuangbon has built a legacy of service anchored in empathy, education, and enduring generosity.

Today, as this man marks another year – I do not join others to merely celebrate a birthdays — here today, I am joining others to honour a journey fuelled by purpose, anchored in principle, and driven by one unwavering force: the love of nation.

Born in the quiet town of Ewohimi in Edo State, Imansuangbon’s story is not one of inherited privilege, but of determined purpose. Raised amidst modest means, he came to understand the weight of hunger, the value of education, and the power of hope. These early lessons became the foundation of a lifelong commitment to humanitarian service – whether in the form of rice distributed across communities during festive seasons, scholarships for indigent students, or quiet acts of kindness away from cameras and applause. To many, he is “The Rice Man.” But to those who know his deeper mission, he is a patriot whose politics is people-centred, and whose philanthropy knows no tribe, religion, or boundary.

The moniker “Rice Man” wasn’t coined by PR firms – it was earned through years of quiet, consistent giving. For over a decade, Imansuangbon has personally delivered thousands of bags of rice across Edo State during festive seasons and periods of crisis. These aren’t performative handouts; they are genuine interventions that have fed families and rekindled hope.

His generosity is marked by presence. He doesn’t send representatives – he shows up. He gives, not for the cameras, but because he remembers what it means to go hungry.

Before politics, Imansuangbon was an educator and lawyer. Education, to him, is the great equalizer. He has funded scholarships, paid tuition fees, and supported schools across communities. He prioritizes minds over monuments, believing true development begins in the classroom.

Though he has never held the governorship he has long pursued, Imansuangbon remains one of Edo’s most respected political figures. Whether in PDP, APC, or Labour Party, his credibility has endured. He has faced betrayals, contested primaries, and resisted unethical alliances – remaining grounded in his belief that leadership is about impact, not titles.

Imansuangbon’s philanthropy transcends religion, ethnicity, and politics. He serves Christians and Muslims alike, reaches both urban and rural communities, and aids both the aged and the young. In every corner of Edo, there’s a story of him paying a hospital bill, supporting a widow, or showing up when least expected.

At 59, his commitment to service remains undiminished. Those close to him describe a man who wakes early, prays quietly, and reflects deeply on how to touch more lives. He measures success not by personal gain, but by the number of people he uplifts daily.

With an Edo Central governor now in office – a dream Imansuangbon long championed – the path to the governorship may have closed. Zoning dynamics make another run improbable. But this may not be retirement; it could be reinvention for this enigma.

Rather than fade into political irrelevance, Imansuangbon is now engaging and commiting himself to humanitarian efforts, mentoring young political leaders, serving as a respected elder statesman and policy advocate, globally, nationally and locally.

Recently, Imansuangbon called for national recognition of humanitarian work, urging the Nigerian government to honor citizens who uplift others. He proposed national awards, funding support, and educational initiatives that promote service. For him, compassion should be a public value, not a private burden.

This advocacy marks a new chapter. No longer focused solely on political office, Imansuangbon is emerging as a voice of conscience—shaping national discourse and championing a more humane Nigeria.

In a bold statement, he supported General Danjuma’s call for self-defense, urging communities to organize locally in the face of rampant insecurity. “If the government won’t fight for us, we must organize for ourselves,” he said—an urgent reminder that survival, unity, and vigilance must prevail when leadership fails.

Imansuangbon’s words echo the frustrations of a nation weary of promises and losses. His call is not a cry for chaos, but for grassroots action—citizens protecting what leadership has neglected.

In every gesture, speech, and sacrifice, Imansuangbon affirms a truth that defines his life’s work: he is a man who has no other country to call his home. Nigeria is not just a birthplace to him – it is a responsibility. Whether advocating for security in times of chaos, investing in education amid systemic failure, or standing up for justice when silence is safer, Imansuangbon has consistently shown that love for country is not passive patriotism, but active engagement. His loyalty is not to power, but to people – especially the poor, the voiceless, and the forgotten.

He may never hold the highest political office, but he has already achieved something rare: the trust and love of the people. He has become a symbol of hope, a giver in a culture of takers, and a leader whose legacy will outlast his campaigns.

His journey is far from over. If anything, it is entering its most powerful phase – not as a title-holder, but as a nation-builder.

In everything Imansuangbon has done – whether feeding the hungry, educating the youth, or advocating for self-reliance – his motive has remained consistent: to give meaning to leadership through service, and to live each day guided by a single compass: love for country. Happy birthday to the only rice-man in Africa.