‘Police escort, not bandits, killed my sister’ – Gov Kefas

Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba State has clarified the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of his sister, Atsi Kefas, who was initially believed to have been killed by bandits along the Wukari-Chinkai Road in 2024.

Speaking with journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, Governor Kefas said investigations have shown that his sister was fatally shot by a police escort assigned to his mother.

Atsi was reportedly travelling with their mother from Jalingo to Abuja when the incident occurred.

“Life is very precious to me. You can’t just end someone’s life and think God will be happy with you. My younger sister was shot and killed by a police escort who was inside the same bus with her.

“Investigation revealed that my sister Atsi was shot at close range. The policeman is still under investigation so that justice should prevail,” he said.

Governor Kefas also confirmed that pellets from the firearm were found in Atsi’s body during surgery before she eventually died from the injuries.

The revelation contradicts earlier public assumptions that the vehicle transporting the governor’s mother and sister had come under attack by bandits attempting to kidnap them.

While calling for justice in his sister’s case, Kefas also addressed the recent violent attack in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area, where over 50 people were reportedly killed. During the briefing, he observed a minute of silence in memory of his sister and the Karim-Lamido victims.

He condemned the escalating violence in parts of the state and urged residents to choose peace and unity over conflict.

The governor further announced plans to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the causes of the Karim-Lamido crisis and propose measures for lasting peace in the region.

As of the time of filing this report, the Taraba State Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the governor’s claims.