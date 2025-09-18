How Gov. Kefas’ reforms placed Taraba among Nigeria’s most affordable states to live

Amid Nigeria’s prevailing economic challenges, Taraba State has emerged as one of the country’s most affordable places to live, following significant reforms spearheaded by Governor Agbu Kefas. Recent data for August 2025 shows Taraba ranking high on the affordability index, thanks to a steady decline in both headline and food inflation.

This remarkable turnaround is credited to targeted interventions in agriculture, infrastructure, and market systems. The reopening of Jalingo’s grains market — previously shut due to flooding — has boosted food availability, easing pressure on household budgets. In addition, community-led road grading in Karim Lamido Local Government Area has reduced transport bottlenecks, cutting logistics costs and improving market access.

A state-backed cattle vaccination programme has also enhanced livestock health, lowering the cost of animal protein across the state. Likewise, the Serti Yam Market in Gashaka, one of North-East Nigeria’s largest yam hubs, has reconnected farmers to nationwide buyers after reopening for the 2025 trading season, further cementing Taraba’s role as a major agricultural center.

In a landmark move, the Taraba government recently signed a multibillion-naira Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lagos State to deepen agricultural cooperation. The partnership is expected to unlock new markets, investment opportunities, and value chains for farmers and agribusinesses in both states.

However, the gains have not come without challenges. Farmers caution that while consumer prices have dropped, selling prices barely cover production costs — raising concerns about sustainability. Stakeholders argue that more support is needed to balance affordability for households with fair earnings for producers.

Still, the trend is encouraging. From maize fields in Wukari and Takum to yam farms in Gashaka and Bali, market activities reflect the impact of reforms under Governor Kefas. Analysts say that with continued investment in agriculture and infrastructure, Taraba could strengthen its status as a model for inclusive growth in Nigeria.

In conclusion, Taraba’s rise as one of the most affordable states underscores the power of effective governance. With reforms yielding results and the Lagos partnership opening new frontiers, the state is on course to attract more businesses, investors, and families seeking stability in a challenging national economy. For Governor Kefas, the reforms are more than policies — they are shaping Taraba’s future as a beacon of affordability and opportunity.