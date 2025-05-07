I promise to do everything to bring Champions League to Barcelona – Yamal

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has made a passionate vow to fans, promising that he and his teammates will not rest until they win the UEFA Champions League trophy for the Catalan giants.

The 16-year-old starlet made the pledge in the aftermath of Barcelona’s painful semi-final elimination at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Despite a thrilling encounter that ended 3-3 in regulation time—featuring goals from Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Francesco Acerbi—Inter edged the tie with a 7-4 aggregate score after Davide Frattesi netted in extra time to seal the Italians’ place in the final.

Inter Milan will now meet either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the final showdown later this month.

Speaking after the match, Yamal struck a defiant tone. “We gave it our all — this year it couldn’t be, but we will be back, have no doubt about it,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“Culers, we won’t stop until we put this club where it belongs: at the very top. I will keep my promise and bring it to Barcelona; we won’t stop until we achieve it.

“But Sunday is another final, and we all need to be together. Visca el Barça!”

Vanguard News