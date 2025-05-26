Gunmen kill policeman, 3 others in Benue

FILE IMAGE

The police command in Benue has confirmed the killing of its personnel and three others in Gwer West Local Government of the state by suspected armed herdsmen.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen on Monday in Makurdi that the attack took place in Aondona Village in Gwer West Local Government.

Anene said the officer was killed while defending the people during the attack, adding that the police responded on time when the incident was reported.

“The police responded when the case of Aondoana was reported, and 3 bodies were recovered, and investigation is ongoing.

“Note also that a policeman died defending one of the villages just a few hours before this incident in Gwer-West Local Government,” she said.

However, residents of the local government insisted that the attacks took place in four communities, leaving over 30 persons killed, seven injured and two kidnapped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most residents have fled their communities as the attacks have become a daily occurrence.

Residents of Mablim, a community in Gwer East Local Government, which shares boundaries with Aondona village, have also fled to the nearby town of Taraku for safety.

According to a local source, while over 15 persons were killed in the Aondona community, seven were killed in Ahume, five in Tyolaha, six in Orbiam community and two others were kidnapped.

The source further said that the armed herders first attacked Aondona town on Saturday evening and continued on Monday at Ahume Village, among others. (NAN)