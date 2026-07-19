Trump, Infantino greeted by boos after World Cup final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and US President Donald Trump arrive for the final ceremony after the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were met with resounding boos as they walked onto the pitch Sunday for the presentation ceremony after Spain won the World Cup.

During the game, Trump sat next to close friend Infantino, watching Spain defeat holders Argentina 1-0 in front of a star-studded crowd of 80,000 people at the venue outside New York.