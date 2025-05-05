FG’s silence on VDM’s arrest fuelled Abuja protests – PDP

VeryDarkMan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the Federal Government’s silence surrounding the arrest of activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), which has led to widespread protests among youths in Abuja.

Many young Nigerians expressed their frustration over the government’s failure to communicate the reasons behind VDM’s detention in a timely manner.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor, emphasized that 98% of the protesters were unaware of the circumstances surrounding VDM’s arrest until shortly before the demonstrations began.

He questioned why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian police took over 48 hours to clarify the situation, suggesting that timely communication could have averted the protests.

“Had there been timely communication regarding the reasons for his arrest, I doubt we would have witnessed the current protests,” Osadolor stated.

He acknowledged the unrest as a manifestation of pent-up frustrations among Nigeria’s youth, who feel increasingly disconnected from a government that appears insensitive to public sentiment.

“The urgency from the government to issue statements regarding his arrest suggests an awareness of the discontent brewing among the populace,” he added.

At this moment, Osadolor noted, there are no other specific issues to address beyond the need for young people to be more vigilant.

He urged them to recognize that mistakes made during the last elections, particularly the acceptance of cash bribes, have contributed to the current situation.

“Everyone should cultivate creativity; farming, for instance, does not require specialized skills,” he emphasized, calling for a focus on voter education and awareness as the next national election approaches.

Osadolor explained, “If we agree that 50% or 60% of the population is substantial, it’s important to note that the votes these older politicians rely on still exist in millions among the youths.

“This indicates that young people are voting for them, often for economic reasons. The youth need to understand that hard work should be their priority, rather than solely public sector jobs.”

Despite acknowledging the serious allegations against VDM, including cyberstalking and money laundering, Osadolor criticized the apparent double standards in how similar cases have been handled.

He noted that many Nigerians remain imprisoned without charges, highlighting a troubling violation of constitutional rights.

“This government has become so desensitized that their understanding of public sentiment seems disconnected from reality,” he stated.

The protests, marked by restraint in the face of a heavy military presence, raised concerns about the professionalism of the armed forces.

Osadolor lamented the confrontational approach taken by soldiers, reminiscent of the violent responses during the #EndSARS protests.

“It’s disheartening to witness soldiers confronting civilians in such a manner in the 21st century,” he stated.

He urged citizens to express their feelings judiciously and to leverage their voting power wisely in the upcoming 2027 elections.