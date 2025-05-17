FG, states, LGs get N1.681tn FAAC allocation for April

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

From the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, the Federal Government, 36 states, and 774 local governments got N1.681 trillion as revenue for April 2025. This is a 6.5 per cent (N110 billion) increase compared to the N1.578tn shared for March.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, said this in a statement on Friday.

He said the amount was shared during the May 2025 FAAC meeting in Abuja.

“The total distributable revenue of N1.681tn comprised distributable statutory revenue of N962.88bn, Value Added Tax of N598.08bn, Electronic Money Transfer Levy of N38.86bn, and Exchange Difference of N81.41bn,” the statement read.

“The Communique issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at the end of the meeting indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for the month of April 2025, was N642.265 Billion as against N637.618 Billion distributed in the preceeding month, resulting in an increase of N4.647 Billion,” Manga said.

“From that amount, the sum of N25.691 Billion was allocated for the cost of collection and the sum of N18.497 Billion given for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds. The remaining sum of N598.077 Billion was distributed to the three tiers of government, of which the Federal Government got N89.712 Billion, the States received N299.039 Billion and Local Government Councils got N209.327 Billion.

“Accordingly, the Gross Statutory Revenue of N2.084 Trillion received for the month was higher than the sum of N1.718 Trillion received in the previous month by N365.595 Billion. From the stated amount, the sum of N73.741 Billion was allocated for the cost of collection and a total sum of N1.047 Trillion for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

“The remaining balance of N962.882 Billion was distributed as follows to the three tiers of government: Federal Government got the sum of N431.307 Billion, States received N218.765 Billion, the sum of N168.659 Billion was allocated to LGCs and N144.151 Billion was given to Derivation Revenue (13% Mineral producing States).

“Also, out of the sum of N40.481 Billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the sum of N38.862 Billion was distributed to the three (3) tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N5.829 Billion, States got N19.431 Billion, Local Government Councils received N13.602 Billion. The remaining balance of N1.619 Billion was allocated for Cost of Collection,” it read.

From the N81.40 billion got from exchange differences, the federal government got N38.45 billion, state received N19.50 billion, LGs got N15.03 billion, while oil-producing states received N8.40 billion.

Vanguard News