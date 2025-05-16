FG allocates N80bn for infrastructure upgrade in 100 unity schools

The Federal Government has allocated N80billion to upgrade infrastructure in 100 Federal Government Colleges known as Unity Schools across Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, made this known on Friday in Kano during an unscheduled inspection at Federal Government College, Kano.

The minister explained that the visit was aimed to evaluate infrastructure, leadership, and student welfare.

Ahmad further said the visit was also aimed at assessing the teaching and learning environment as well as fostering effective service delivery in the school.

She noted that the interaction would enhance collaboration between policymakers and school management in addressing challenges and providing the necessary facilities.

“The federal government is committed to ensuring quality education and building teachers’ capacity to achieve set objectives,” she said.

According to her, the ministry is developing a digital platform to facilitate teacher training nationwide.

“The digital platform will enhance teacher capacity and improve the quality of education in Unity Schools. It will also allow teachers to access training and resources irrespective of their location.

“This investment will provide modern infrastructure and a conducive learning environment for students,” she said.

The minister also visited the Federal Government Girls’ College, Kazaure, as part of efforts to ensure quality education across Unity Schools.

She said the inspection visits were in line with the government’s agenda to revitalise Unity Schools and create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning