‘Faith through the storm’: NASFAT holds 6th biennial conference in Eti-Osa

By Ishola Balogun

The Nasrul-Lahi-LFaith Society (NASFAT), Lagos Zone One, 6th biennial Women Conference tagged (Eti-Osa 2025) has offered a profound insight into the role of faith in fostering resilience as Nigerians grapple with various hardships.

Speaking during the press briefing heralding the activities of the conference, Lagos Zone 1 Women Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Nusrah Adebimpe Adeleke-Eshinlokun, said the conference will explore the rich tapestry of Islamic teachings, providing practical guidance on how to face adversity with unwavering strength and grace.

Explaining the choice of the theme, ‘Faith Through the Storm: An Islamic Approach to Overcoming Hardship with Strength and Grace’, Adeleke-Eshinlokun emphasised the current economic realities, given the prevailing economic situation in the country. “We firmly believe that returning to Allah, strengthening our faith, and placing our complete reliance on Him is the most effective path forward,” she asserted.

She expressed her hope that participants will leave the conference with a deepened faith as they navigate life’s trials. “The conference will take place at the Lekki Central Mosque hub, commencing on Thursday, May 1, 2025, with the arrival of delegates from across Lagos Zone 1. The program will conclude on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

She revealed that prominent traditional rulers within the Eti Osa region, including His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom), and His Royal Majesty, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Oniru of Iruland), will pay a courtesy visit and be invited as special guests.

“The opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions led by notable speakers renowned scholar, Dr. Mustapha Bello, who will deliver a lecture on the conference theme. Recognising the widespread impact of the current economic climate on mental health, the second speaker will address mental well-being and preventative strategies for women.”

Adeleke-Eshinlokun underscored the secretariat’s commitment to the comprehensive welfare of its members.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges many face. This conference aims to not only fortify our faith but also to offer tangible support. In line with this, the conference will provide free medical screenings, including eye tests and glasses, teeth scaling and polishing, as well as checks for blood pressure and sugar levels and the distribution of complimentary medication.

She added that beyond the core sessions, the program includes opportunities for networking and relaxation through planned excursions to the Lekki Conservation Centre and a beach. A fundraising dinner is scheduled for Saturday evening, inviting participants and guests to contribute to charitable causes.

Vanguard News