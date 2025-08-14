Tafeshin marks five years of impact, distributes another N12m to the needy



By Zikrullahi Balogun

Alhaji Tajudeen Adewunmi Fowewe Eshinlokun, founder of the Tafeshin Foundation, opened the foundation’s annual empowerment program with a reflection on five years of philanthropic work, before the event concluded with a total of 1.6 million naira being distributed to new beneficiaries. The August program was held on August 9, 2025, at the Islamic Center, Ajah, Lagos.

In a keynote address that framed the day’s activities, Eshinlokun thanked Almighty Allah for the foundation’s growth and praised the support of dignitaries and attendees. “First of all, I give thanks to Almighty Allah for the support He has given to this foundation since it started,” he said, noting that the foundation’s work transcends religious lines and reaches across the community.

He added: “The Tafeshin Foundation started five years ago, and God has shown mercy, blessings, and provision for the foundation to cater to the needy, regardless of whether they are Muslim or Christian. God has been using us to put smiles on their faces, and giving is spread across sections like traders, undergraduates, hospital bills, and GCE forms for students who didn’t take their WAEC examination.”

He highlighted the breadth of programs, including support for traders, undergraduates, hospital bills, and GCE forms, and emphasized the potential for scholarships and continued positive outcomes. “I’m happy about the good turnaround because they made their results for the GCE examination they wrote. Some of these students are out there looking for help, scholarships; otherwise, they might end up being criminals or bad people in society. We’ve had postgraduate PhD programs, and most of them have graduated,” he stated.

Eshinlokun also described the foundation’s hands-on approach: “We also support 25 undergraduates with registration fees. Traders will each receive N60,000, N80,000, or N90,000 out of N12 million disbursed.

We send the board of trustees to visit the prison yard to clear prisoners’ bail detained due to funds issues. We also visit hospitals to pay for patients who are stranded. This is why the foundation was established—to help the needy.” He revealed that the program is personally financed, including the house that houses the operation. “I provided a house to run the program. God has been faithful because I’m the only one financing it myself without support from any organization or individual.”

Reflecting on the foundation’s trajectory over five years, Eshinlokun said the mercy and resources have grown, benefiting his own family as well as the broader community. “For the past five years since the foundation was established, God has shown mercy; it’s increasing every year, and everybody inside, including my family, is benefiting,” he affirmed.

The beneficiaries included: Undergraduates: 25 students receiving 25,000 naira each; Traders: 50 traders receiving either N50,000 or N60,000.

General benevolence and other support efforts were highlighted, including the foundation’s ongoing practice of assisting GCE form recipients and acknowledging a letter of appreciation from students who benefited from prior GCE form support, specifically from the Alasia Centre Mosque in Ijede.

Imam Abdubarri Afini Yosouf, who chairs the Tafeshin Empowerment Program and presides over the Eti-Osa Council of Imams and Alfas, spoke at the event as well, reiterating the foundation’s mission and the importance of prudence in how beneficiaries use the funds. “Today we’re helping the needy. I urge the beneficiaries to use the money given to them wisely, especially those of you involved in trade,” he said, recounting a success story of a woman who was given 10,000 naira years earlier and used it to grow her business. “Please, whatever amount you receive today, use it wisely,” he added.

The event drew a broad cross-section of community leaders and philanthropists. Dignitaries in attendance included Alh. Oloye Okunmoyinbo Mustapha Baale from Alasia Town, Alh. Amidu Elegushi Balogun Adinni Eti-Osa Muslim Community, Mr. Abdulwasiu O. Ayodele Martins, Kabiyesi Morufudeen Elegushi, Mr. Ismail Eshinlokun Igbalo, and several prominent women such as Alhaja Fowewe Eshinlokun (the co-founder’s wife) along with Alhaja Kadijat Busari, Alhaja Risikat Salu, Alhaja Aminat Aileru, Alhaja Muinat Busari (Amirah Fomwan), and Alhaja Muinatu Agbaoko.

Beyond the speeches, attendees heard from students who benefited from GCE-related support and received a letter of appreciation that highlighted their improved examination performance. The foundation’s leaders stressed that the long-term aim is to sustain and expand the impact, with the founder’s pledge to continue growing the program in the years ahead.

As the event concluded, organizers reaffirmed Tafeshin Foundation’s commitment to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, signaling a continued effort to uplift the vulnerable while fostering social cohesion across faiths and communities. The day’s messages centered on responsible stewardship of resources, faith-driven service, and a shared vision for a more charitable and prosperous Lagos.

Vanguard News