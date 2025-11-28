Archbishop Osa-Oni to Leaders: You know what must be done to end insecurity

By Olayinka Latona

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc., Archbishop John Osa-Oni, has called on Nigeria’s leaders to take decisive and immediate action to overhaul the nation’s security architecture, insisting that those in authority “know what to do.”

He made the call during a press briefing in Lagos ahead of the church’s annual Word Conference, scheduled to hold from December 3 to 7, 2025, at the Vineyard International Headquarters, Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

On rising insecurity

“We have spoken extensively on this issue. I believe what Nigeria needs now is action. We cannot keep going in circles. The government must act fast to stem the tide of insecurity. Innocent lives are being lost daily; we cannot continue to stand by. There is a need to overhaul our security system.”

On churches using miracles as bait

“What we do here is present the Word of God. We don’t project miracles because we are all products of God’s miracle—our very sleeping and waking up is a miracle. Preaching the Word will automatically bring healing. For instance, Jesus did not lay hands on the woman with the issue of blood; she was healed through faith.

If the Word of God is preached and you have faith to receive it, you will be healed. Miracles are at God’s discretion; you cannot force them.

“I have known God since 1972 when I was born again, and I have never seen His Word fail. We should preach the Word and allow God to do what only He can. We should not fake miracles. When believers live according to God’s Word, they will not panic or be frustrated.

“I recall a time I was preaching and a boy began convulsing. I did not panic; I continued sharing the Word, and soon the boy recovered. The Word of God redefines and rebuilds you. Anything the Word can’t fix does not exist.

“Believers should not run after miracles. People should come to church for the Word, not just for marriage, business, or other mundane reasons. If you truly know God, obeying Him won’t be difficult. He becomes your all in all.”

On withdrawal of police officers from private individuals and pastors using personal security

“Personally, I had to engage police officers after several attempts were made on my life during encounters with armed robbers. My bald head is not natural—it is the result of a gunshot wound.

What the government can do is assess risk levels before withdrawing security personnel. A total withdrawal is not the solution. Not everyone who has personal security misuses it.”

Does this contradict faith in God’s protection?

“God is our protector, but you also need to defend yourself. You shouldn’t wait for someone to kill you. Just as you defend your faith, you must protect your life. Having personal security is a necessary response to the state of the nation.”

On the church’s Word Conference

“The Word Conference is very important to our ministry, and we have eminent clerics who will be ministering. The event will run from Wednesday, December 3 to Sunday, December 7.

“Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, Pastor Dean Brown, Bishop Mon Igbinosa, and I will be speaking. My wife and several of our bishops will also minister during the five-day program, which will attract participants from within and outside Nigeria.

“It will be a very impactful time. It is a Word feast—nothing builds you up like the Word. What you say is what you are, for life and death are in the power of the tongue.”

A key highlight of the conference will be a marriage seminar on December 6, themed “Let’s Fix It,” which the Archbishop described as essential for married couples, singles, and youths.