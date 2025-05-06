Ex-VP needs no validation from opportunists, Atiku’s aide slams Bwala

Bwala

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Atiku Media Office has strongly rejected recent comments made by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on policy communication, asserting that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar requires no validation from political opportunists.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media aide, the remarks were described as ironic, especially given Bwala’s previous role as spokesperson for Atiku during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Ibe labeled Bwala a “political turncoat” and accused him of making comments out of a desperate desire to align with a struggling administration. “His sanctimonious pontificating, laced with bitterness and duplicity, betrays a desperate effort to curry favor with a floundering administration clearly shaken by the unstoppable momentum of the national coalition being galvanized by Atiku and other progressive leaders,” Ibe said.

The Atiku Media Office further characterized the Tinubu administration’s focus on Atiku as a sign of insecurity. Ibe posed pointed questions, stating, “If, as they claim, Atiku is a spent force, why the relentless smear campaign? Why the strategic allocation of presidential platforms to attack him?” He argued that these ongoing attacks against Atiku reflect his political strength rather than any perceived lack of relevance.

Ibe emphasized Atiku’s importance in Nigerian politics, asserting, “Atiku Abubakar remains the single most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria.” He also highlighted the coalition Atiku is building as a significant challenge to the ruling party’s credibility, emphasizing that it addresses Nigeria’s pressing socio-economic issues, including economic collapse, institutional failure, and democratic erosion.

“Legacy is not defined by the trappings of office but by courage, consistency, and conviction,” Ibe added, reaffirming Atiku’s commitment to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He concluded by stating that Atiku will remain undistracted by the “petty ego trips” of presidential aides. “The rescue and rebuilding of Nigeria is a task of urgent national importance — far too important to be derailed by political jesters masquerading as patriots,” the statement concluded.