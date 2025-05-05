Edo Sports Commission lauds Okpebholo’s commitment to Sports Development

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has praised Governor Monday Okpebholo for his steadfast commitment to sports development in the state, describing him as a true game changer in Nigerian sports.

In a statement issued by his Media Officer, Mr. Edoko Wilson Edoko, Enabulele made the commendation during a routine visit to various training venues at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, where athletes are currently camping in preparation for the 22nd National Sports Festival.

“The essence of this visit is to assess the performance of Team Edo athletes, boost their morale, and encourage them to stay focused and committed to training,” Enabulele said.

“Our camping programme is designed to thoroughly prepare our athletes for the festival, which is scheduled to take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from May 16 to 30, 2025.”

Expressing gratitude, he added, “We are immensely grateful to our exceptional Governor, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, for redefining sports development in Nigeria. I call him the real game changer for his unwavering support.”

Enabulele noted that the governor had directed the commission to identify and nurture raw talents across communities and local governments, a task the commission has already begun.

“On behalf of the commission, we deeply appreciate the continuous support of our sports-loving governor,” he said.

Reflecting on his visit, Enabulele expressed confidence in the athletes and coaches, stating, “They possess the winning spirit. We are not just participating—we are determined to emerge as champions at the festival.”