Edo, Delta Assembly Speakers, others move to APC

Map of Edo State.

•6 reps defect to APC, 2 join PDP

•I didn’t ask defecting PDP members not to collect APC membership cards — Arenyeka, ex-PDP chair

•Oborevwori briefs Uduaghan on defection

•Tinubu, Delta gov meet in Aso Villa

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omezia Ajayi, Ozioruva Aliu, Gift ChapiOdekina & Ochuko Akuopha

ABUJA — DAYS after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and structure of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state moved to the All Progressives Congress, APC, six members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, announced their defections to the APC on the floor of the House.

Similarly, 22 members of the Delta State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Mr Emomotimi Guwor, formally defected to the APC.

Also, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku and two other lawmakers, Sunny Ifada and Yekini Idaiye, pitched their tent with the APC.

The PDP, however, gained two Labour Party lawmakers from Enugu State.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of the PDP in Delta State, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, yesterday, debunked claims that he directed party members not to collect membership cards from the APC in the state.

PDP loses 6 Reps to APC

The defections of six PDP lawmakers to the APC and two from the LP were announced by the Speaker of the House, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, during the resumption of plenary in the House in Abuja.

The six members from Delta State include: Rep. Victor Nwokolo, Rep. Julius Pondi, Rep. Thomas Ereyitomi, Rep. Nicholas Mutual, Rep. Ukodhiko Jonathan, and Rep. Nnamdi Ezechi; while the defectors from Enugu State are Rep. Mark Obetta and Rep. Denis Nnamdi.

With the latest defections, the APC has 194 members, while the PDP has 108 members in the lower chamber.

Giving the reasons for their defection, the lawmakers stated that an unresolved party crisis and parallel leadership in the state made them quit the PDP after due consultations.

Delta Speaker, 21 lawmakers join APC

Also, 21 PDP lawmakers of the Delta State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Mr Emomotimi Guwor, decamped to the APC.

The Speaker, Mr Guwor, who announced their defection at yesterday’s plenary, said the defection was hinged on the instability of the national leadership of the PDP and factionalisation of the South-South zonal executive of the party.

He said: “I wish to seize this opportunity to stress the fact that Delta State is one big family. The mass defection by members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State, led by the Governor to the APC was done in the overall best interest of all Deltans and the State.”

With the defection of the PDP legislators, all 29 lawmakers in the State House of Assembly are now members of the APC.

Arenyeka denies asking defecting PDP members not to collect APC membership cards

Former Chairman of the PDP in Delta State, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, has debunked the claim that he directed party members not to collect membership cards from the APC in the state.

In a statement, the former PDP chairman said his attention “has been drawn to a message currently circulating on various platforms, falsely claiming to be issued under his directive.

“The message instructs new APC members not to collect membership cards, attend meetings, or engage with existing party members.

“Chief Arenyeka wishes to categorically state that he did not authorise, approve, or issue such a notice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, registration of new members is currently going on unconditionally across the state as directed by the state Chairman of APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie.”

Meanwhile, Governor Oborevwori has visited a former governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, at his house in Warri, Delta State, to acquaint him with the reasons for the defection.

Dr Uduaghan, who travelled overseas on medical vacation, returned to the state a few days ago.

Recall that Uduaghan had also decamped from the PDP to the APC, but returned to the PDP after some time.

It was not clear the response of Dr Uduaghan to Oborevwori, but a source said: “He listened to the governor and it did not seem that he objected after Oborevwori’s explanation.”

The source further said: “The governor took it upon himself when he heard that Dr Uduaghan, a respected leader, was back to visit him and properly inform him of the new development.”

Edo Speaker, others defect to APC

In Edo State, the gale of defections continued as the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, who represents Owan West Constituency; Yekini Idaiye, representing Akoko-Edo I and Sunny Ifada, representing Esan Central, joined the APC.

Others decampees included chairmen of some local government areas who have been on suspension, councilors, former members of the state house of assembly and leaders of the PDP like the former Deputy Speaker, Roland Asoro; former Majority Leader of the House, Mr Nosa Nosayaba and a PDP chieftain, Mr Gabriel Oloruntobi amongst others.

The National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, while receiving the defectors, said they would be given equal opportunities in the party.

Ganduje, who was represented by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said: “A new Edo is rising under a visionary leadership, who is not only working but also not selfish, if he was selfish he would not have the 192 councilors, the local government chairmen and leaving a sinking PDP ship in the state.

“What we are doing today (yesterday) is very significant as opposition members are crossing to join us, and together we will develop the state and the nation.”

Also speaking, Governor Monday Okpebholo commended the defectors for choosing to join hands with him to develop the State.

“2027 election victory is possible as Edo will set an example in the South-South as we will support the president and ensure 2027 is sure for him. We will champion it in Edo, we have the structure on the ground as we will launch it from Edo State”, the governor said.

On his part, a former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomole, said: “Blessing Agbebaku is not decamping but returning home. He was part of those who helped lay the foundation of the party in 2007.

“Out of 24 members of the House, APC now has 18 members. This is important as they will make the work of the governor easy as they join him to move the state forward with good laws.”

Agbebaku, who spoke on behalf of other decampees, said:

“Today (yesterday) is a great day, and we are all happy to dump the sinking ship of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join the governor and his All Progressive Congress, APC, to develop the State. “We will continue to support you and stand by you to support the president in 2027.”

Defections to APC, weakening Nigeria’s democracy—Pro-democracy group

Meanwhile, a Pro-democracy group, Coalition to Protect and Defend Our Democracy, COPDEM, has condemned the continued defections of opposition politicians to the APC, describing it as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

COPDEM’s National Chairman and Director-General of the Directorate for Mobilisation, Civil Societies and Progressive Engagements at the African Democratic Congress ADC, Rwang Pam Jnr, stated this at a media interface in Abuja.

Pam said: “The soul of Nigeria’s democracy is under siege, and unless we rise, united and resolute, to reclaim it, we may soon find ourselves in an irreversible state of tyranny. Mass defections to the ruling party have weakened our multiparty democracy beyond recognition.

“Electoral outcomes are increasingly determined by coercion and judicial compromise, while insecurity continues to ravage communities with little to no consequence for those in power.

“What we are witnessing is not politics as usual — this is the slow, systematic destruction of the pillars of democratic governance.”

Tinubu, Oborevwori meet in Aso Villa

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, held a closed-door meeting with Governor Oborevwori at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Governor’s meeting is the first official engagement with the President since his high-profile defection to the ruling APC last week.

On April 28, the governor and his predecessor, Senator Okowa, moved en masse with the PDP structure in the wards and local government areas of the state into the APC.

The governor arrived at the State House at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The meeting is seen as a signal of the APC’s growing consolidation in the South-South region, where it has been making steady gains.