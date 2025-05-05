Do Multi-Brand Service Centres Deliver Better Value Than Authorised Garages?

When it comes to car maintenance, the choice between multi-brand service centres and authorised garages can be a tough one. Both options have pros and cons, and making an informed decision based on your needs is essential. So, which one delivers better value? This article explores the key factors to consider.

About Authorised Garages and Multi-Brand Service Centres

Before we compare, it’s important to understand what each type of service centre offers.

Authorised Garages are dealerships or service providers officially recognised by the car manufacturer. These garages are equipped with brand-specific tools and trained professionals who follow the manufacturer’s guidelines. They offer services tailored to the needs of your particular car brand and often use original parts sourced directly from the manufacturer.

On the other hand, multi-brand service centres cater to a wide range of car brands. They may not have brand-specific tools, but have general expertise to handle multiple types of vehicles. These centres often provide a more flexible service and can source parts from various suppliers, allowing them to offer competitive pricing.

ACKO Drive Service Centre is one such network of multi-brand service centres. It exemplifies this model by offering high-quality car servicing and repairs at affordable prices. With certified and trained professionals, cutting-edge equipment, and original parts, ACKO Drive provides top-tier service, ensuring your vehicle is well cared for without the premium cost associated with authorised garages.

Understanding the Difference

Here are the key differences between these two:

1. Quality of Service

Authorised Garages generally provide high-quality service because of their brand-specific expertise. They have access to the latest technical knowledge and diagnostic tools exclusive to the brand. This is a major advantage for car owners who are particular about keeping their vehicle in pristine condition. You can expect the same standard of service as when the car was purchased, ensuring that no warranty conditions are violated.

Conversely, multi-brand service centres may not always have access to the latest brand-specific diagnostic tools. While many of these centres hire qualified technicians, they may not always possess in-depth knowledge of every brand’s unique systems. However, with the rise of digital diagnostics and training, many multi-brand centres are closing this gap and offering services that are on par with brand-specific garages.

2. Cost Comparison

Authorised Garages often charge a premium for their services, primarily because they use original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and the expertise they provide. While these parts are guaranteed the highest quality, they can be expensive. Additionally, the service fees can be on the higher end, especially when it comes to labour charges or repair costs for newer models.

On the other hand, multi-brand service centres typically offer more affordable prices. Because they use parts from various suppliers, including aftermarket parts, they can keep their pricing lower than authorised garages. While some customers may worry about the quality of non-OEM parts, many reputable multi-brand service centres offer original OEM parts. These centres often have more flexible pricing structures and may offer discounts or package deals, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious customers.

3. Range of Services Offered

Authorised Garages offer limited services that align strictly with the brand’s specifications. This means you will get the exact services the manufacturer recommends, which can be beneficial when dealing with complex issues. However, they may not offer the flexibility that multi-brand centres provide regarding customisation or additional services.

Multi-Brand Service Centres often offer a wider range of services, including basic maintenance, repairs, bodywork, and performance upgrades. They are also more likely to offer convenient add-ons like car detailing, tyre changes, and general automotive accessories. This can make multi-brand centres a one-stop shop for car owners who need a broader range of services.

4. Trust and Transparency

Customers generally trust authorised garages because the facilities strictly follow prescribed service procedures. They provide clear pricing and services because they operate under the manufacturer’s requirements. Thanks to this, the customer can fully understand the costs they will face. Several customers believe they get standard treatment because corporate policies override personal client satisfaction.

The transparency levels at multi-brand service centres fluctuate substantially from one centre to another. Multi-brand service centres that focus on customer satisfaction generally provide reliable service. In contrast, some such centres utilise lower-quality parts to maintain low prices and attempt unnecessary service up-sales. Selecting a service centre with good reviews and positive feedback from customers and their network of contacts is vital for choosing wisely.

The Bottom Line

Whether a multi-brand service centre delivers better value than an authorised garage depends on what you value most as a car owner. An authorised garage is the best choice if you prioritise brand-specific expertise and genuine parts and ensure your warranty remains intact. However, a multi-brand service centre could be a better value if you’re looking for cost-effective options, faster service, and a broader range of services.

In the end, it’s about balancing your priorities—whether it’s cost, convenience, quality, or warranty protection. Every car owner’s situation is unique, so the best choice is the one that fits your personal needs and circumstances.

