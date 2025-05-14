Despite drop in breaches, Nigeria’s cybersecurity struggles persist

•Records over 119,000 data breaches in Q1 of 2025

•23.2 million Nigerian accounts breached since 2004

•7.3M emails, 13M passwords exposed

•Expert fears citizens not practising good cyber hygiene

By Juliet Umeh

In today’s increasingly digital world, Nigeria stands at a defining moment in its cybersecurity journey. With over 119,000 data breaches recorded in the first quarter of 2025, the country continues to grapple with the realities of digital vulnerability, even as signs of improvement emerge.

This figure, drawn from Surfshark’s latest global breach report, places Nigeria among the most affected nations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

But behind the numbers is a surprising twist: the Q1 2025 breaches reflect an 85 per cent drop compared to the last quarter of 2024.

Cybersecurity experts describe the decline as a cautious step in the right direction, even as they warn against complacency.

Research Lead at Surfshark, Luís Costa, described this as a progress.

Costa said: “From a cybersecurity standpoint, this is a step in the right direction. But globally, we’re not seeing the threats disappear, they’re just evolving.”

According to Surfshark, the number of leaked accounts worldwide dropped dramatically from 973.7 million in Q1 2024 to 68.3 million in Q1 2025, a 93 per cent decline.

Nigeria, ranked 34th globally in breach volume, trails behind countries like the United States, Russia, and India. But this lower ranking raises an important question: Is Nigeria truly getting better at cybersecurity, or are many attacks going undetected or unreported?

Despite the statistical improvement, the long-term reality for Nigeria is sobering. Since 2004, about 23.2 million user accounts have been compromised. Of these, 7.3 million unique email addresses and 13 million passwords were exposed. Today, one in every 10 Nigerians has experienced a data breach, a staggering national privacy concern.

Another Cyber security expert and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty Nigeria, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, while commenting on this said it is a natural consequence of digital transformation.

Nnamani explained: “The increase in data breaches and cyber threats is expected as Nigeria continues to digitize. What’s most important is taking proactive steps to prevent or at least minimize the impact.”

He believes the sheer volume of exposed accounts signals underlying weaknesses. He stated: “This isn’t a good development. It either shows our cybersecurity infrastructure isn’t strong enough, or that citizens are not practising good cyber hygiene.”

He calls for urgent investment in more modern and intelligent cybersecurity systems, particularly artificial intelligence-powered platforms capable of predicting and neutralising attacks before they happen. Equally important, he stressed, is national education: training Nigerians to adopt safer digital habits.

For individuals and businesses alike, the exposure of passwords and emails poses serious long-term risks. Identity theft, unauthorised access to sensitive data, phishing attacks, and financial fraud are just a few of the consequences.

Nnamani warned: “Vigilance is key, people must use strong, unique passwords, avoid suspicious websites, and enable two-factor authentication. Cybersecurity is no longer just an information and technology, IT issue; it’s a personal responsibility.”

The message is clear: while fewer breaches might indicate progress, they do not signal an end to cyber threats. As attackers become more sophisticated, Nigeria’s response must be equally dynamic.

For now, the decline in breach numbers provides a measure of relief. But experts insist the country must not rest on its laurels. Real digital security, they say, is not achieved by one-time efforts or temporary gains. It’s a continuous, evolving practice, one that must involve everyone, from government and institutions, to the everyday Nigerian.