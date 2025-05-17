Delta: Residents tell Oborevwori how to revive Warri

By Emma Amaize, South-South Regional Editor; Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor, Warri, & Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

On the evening of April 27, a few hours before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State shepherded a multitude of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on April 28, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), made a startling confession.

In the company of other APC leaders on a courtesy visit to Oborevworki at the Government House, Asaba, the minister recounted a recent personal experience about the governor’s infrastructural strides at Warri and environs.

His words: “I touched my brother at the airport when I saw the flyovers, and I told him it would have been difficult to defeat Sheriff in 2027. Those are the kind of bridges you see in America, and they are now in Uvwie, courtesy of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.”

He noted that the governor’s achievements would have made an electoral defeat virtually impossible in 2027.

“But now,” he added triumphantly, “the mission impossible is now within the APC, without the need for an electoral battle.”

Keyamo was talking about the massive projects the Oborevwori government embarked on in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun to change the face of the oil city, which had been practically forgotten for many years by previous governments in the state.

To ornament the two cities and crack the gridlock the people often experienced, Governor Oborevwori had, in September 2023, barely four months into his tenure, approved the award of contracts worth N78 billion to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited for the construction of three flyover bridges and road expansion in the Warri/Effurun megalopolis.

“The contracts included the design and construction of a flyover bridge at the Enerhen Junction to the Marine Gate; study, design, and construction of road expansion and improvement works on the section of the Delta Steel Company (DSC)/Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Expressway from the Effurun Roundabout to the DSC Roundabout, including the construction of a 3/4 cloverleaf interchange at the existing Effurun Flyover Bridge as well as two pedestrian bridges.

Other projects include the planning and building of a flyover bridge at the DSC Roundabout and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Junction on the Effurun/Patani East-West Highway in the Uvwie Local Government Area.

The contract was formally signed in October 2023, and Julius Berger was given 27 months to complete the projects, sometime in 2026. The different projects are ongoing.

Many residents of the oil city share Keyamo’s adulation of Governor Oborevwori’s infrastructure development, particularly the construction of world-class flyovers in Warri and the adjoining Effurun, handled by construction giant Julius Berger.

They advised the governor on what more he should do in the spirit of his administration’s MORE Agenda to revive the oil city and restore its old glory.

Things that will trigger development —Origho, ex-HoS, Delta

A Warri boy and former Head of Service (HoS), Delta State, Mr. O.P. Origho, who was exceptionally happy a fellow Warri boy in the person of Governor Oborevwori is currently the governor of the state and doing well in terms of infrastructure development, said, “All hands should be on deck to support Oborevwori for coming out with what is good.”

Origho, a respected leader of the Warri Rebirth Initiative (WRI), a group promoting the revitalization of Warri, added, “We pray that people who do not have good ideas should not come around him, and he should be open enough to come and seek good counsel.”

He, however, said, “There are still some other things to be done beyond roads in terms of road construction and all that, and like the proverbial Oliver Twist, we will always still ask for more, more in the sense that we want it to be well coordinated and organized.”

”We are calling for an orderly Warri, orderliness in the sense that apart from how we see ourselves, we also want to see a clean Warri, clean streets, and good ornaments. And every other thing that will give aesthetic beauty to the town.

”So that when somebody is coming into the place or passing through it, he will say, ‘Ah, ah, this is the Warri they are talking about.’ So I think we are happy about some recent developments in Warri.

“But we still yearn for more, and some strategic things should be addressed. For instance, careful planning should go into the road construction. Single-lane roads are a thing of the past; dualization is the future.

“They recently constructed a one-lane road on the Housing Complex Road in Ekpan. No, I think people will be happy with two lanes. That is a smooth stretch now, but people are congested and wandering.

”We even have one between the Otokutu and Opete; it seems they have reduced the road when we considered an expansion. The government should build a bridge across the Enerhen River to Opete, where we will likely have much vehicular movement as time progresses.

“The government should do some of these things in a futuristic manner. Thinking about the future when we do projects will bring socioeconomic value.

”In doing that, you have value for money and good work. What is the future worth of some of these infrastructures, even though they are operating well now? Let me give you an example. If you construct a road from Jeddo to the expressway, which is now called Aziza, that area will open.

”Everything there, including the land, will increase in value. The stunning estates and recreational facilities that will emerge will astound you. We will cherish such.

“Strategic planning and the execution of useful projects will help Warri get better. It is a phenomenon. I am not restricted to Warri Township or Warri South; Warri’s influence is felt throughout the area.

”People will live in harmony when things are done correctly, leading to contentment and a never-ending sense of gratitude for what is happening.”

Strategic urban revitalization — Sir Mene, ILoT secretary

As the only colonial-era old province in Nigeria without a university, “Warri requires urban renewal,” according to Sir Sunny Mene, Secretary of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILoT).

“Warri is often used to attract projects from the federal and state governments, but unfortunately, the projects are located outside the main Warri and taken to other places.

”We, the Warri people, also desire to have Julius Berger construct mega projects like the ongoing one at Effurun, near Osubi. We also urge the federal government to make the Warri Ports work again.

”Now that relative peace has returned to Warri, the federal government should make it compulsory for the international oil companies (IOCs) and oil servicing companies to return to their operational bases.

“To make up for their economic contribution as a major center of oil and gas exploration and exploitation in Nigeria, the federal government should establish a university in the Warri area.”

Prioritize development — Dr. Tidi, ex-Warri South chair

The former chairperson of the Warri South local government area, Dr. Michael Tidi, stated that urgent attention is needed for Warri’s public facilities, drainage systems, and roads. Poor infrastructure hinders economic activities and affects the quality of life for residents.

Praising the governor for his current efforts, he said, “Reviving the city’s vibrant nightlife, once famed for boosting the hospitality industry and fostering social interactions, will create jobs, attract tourists, and stimulate economic growth. Warri’s tourism potential, rich cultural heritage, and coastal location remain untapped.”

”Beyond oil, Warri’s potential in trade, entertainment, and small-scale industries must be harnessed. Developing industrial parks and supporting creative enterprises will create opportunities for the youth and reduce over-reliance on oil.

“The government should propose a supplementary appropriation bill that prioritizes the development of Warri. Adequate funding is essential to fast-track critical projects and transform the city.

“The Warri/Uvwie Development Agency should be restructured, adequately funded, and held accountable for delivering measurable outcomes. The agency’s role in addressing infrastructure decay should be reinforced to meet the city’s needs.

… speak with one voice

”Warri politicians, whether at the federal or subnational levels, should shed their political ties and put Warri’s development first, and they should speak with one voice to revitalize the city, regardless of political affiliation or party.

”Warri politicians must no longer be afraid to call attention to the current situation and utilize their positions to draw much-needed resources and attention to the city’s problems. The future of Warri is too important to be hindered by political divisions; unity of purpose is required to achieve tangible progress.

”Warri’s revival requires a collective effort from the government, private sector, and its people. The state government must implement large-scale urban renewal projects, allocate sufficient funds to Warri’s development, and foster private-public partnerships to drive growth.

”The people of Warri, both at home and in the diaspora, must also play their part by investing in the city, promoting its potential, and holding leaders accountable.

”Warri’s decline is not inevitable; it is a challenge that can be overcome with unity, vision, and commitment. Let us work together to restore Warri’s glory as a thriving, vibrant metropolis. This city, which has given so much to Delta State and Nigeria, deserves nothing less than our collective best.”

There should be a development master plan — Akpasubi, WRI scribe

The organizing secretary of the WRI, Benjamin Akpasubi, told Saturday Vanguard, “We need infrastructure and economic development from the state government.

The government should create jobs for people. All these things bring happiness to the people.”

“Besides, cultural heritage should be respected. That is to revive the cultural heritage of the people within Warri and its environs. The modern areas coming up in Warri are not planned. If you enter the Iyara expanse, you will see some areas that are not well planned. Even in the Olu Palace area, where they call Ugbori, if you have a car, you find it difficult to comfortably park inside your compound.

”And if we were to make a dual carriageway to make it freer there, you might offend certain persons.”

Vanguard News