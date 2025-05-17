Nollywood in PDP: Can the main opposition party hold It together before 2027?

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Picture your family WhatsApp group blowing up because Uncle Wike wants to be the DJ at the next reunion, but half the cousins think he’s already dancing for the neighbours.

That is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) right now, caught in a proper Naija-style family quarrel that has everyone from Oshodi bus drivers to Onitsha traders talking.

PDP’s Family drama goes viral

It is May 2025, and the PDP, once the king of Nigeria’s political owambe, is losing members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) faster than pure water sells during a heatwave. Leading the drama is Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory Minister, the loud uncle who is either rescuing the party or turning it into a Nollywood series.

For many Nigerians, whether you’re frying akara or marking WAEC scripts, this isn’t just about politics. It’s about whether the PDP can still fight for daily garri, better schools, and safer communities.

The wahala reached fever pitch on May 11, 2025 when PDP governors, ex-governors and party bigwigs gathered at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, like a family meeting to decide who inherits Baba’s land.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, who chairs the PDP Governors Forum, played the calm uncle trying to restore peace at the family table.

“We discussed existential issues to help us navigate smoothly towards our National Executive Committee meeting on 27 May. The PDP Governors Forum remains committed to fostering unity and addressing the challenges facing our party, including defections and internal discord. The reconciliation committee we have set up will ensure no ill feelings linger, and we are committed to a united PDP that can challenge the APC in 2027,” he said.

The PDP Governors’ Forum also set up a reconciliation and strategy committee ahead of the NEC meeting scheduled for 27 May.

But with Kebbi’s three senators gone after the meeting and whispers about Akwa Ibom’s Umo Eno eyeing the APC, it not only feels like relatives sneaking off to enjoy amala at the neighbour’s house, but also like patching a leaking roof in the middle of the rainy season.

Wike’s Nollywood entrance steals the show

Meanwhile, Wike’s arrival at the expanded PDP Governors Forum meeting on May 11 was straight out of Nollywood.

Imagine Pete Edochie walking into a scene with ogene music playing behind him. Wike was the last to show up for the meeting. He walked in alone at 9.25 p.m. in a black jalabiya and a white skull cap, turning heads, especially since his allies, Governors Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom, were already inside. His solo entrance screamed, “I am still one of PDP’s biggest boys.”

The next day, Wike grabbed the mic, swearing he was not the one stirring PDP’s pot of egusi soup, even though he is clearly chopping onions for the APC government.

His May 12 press briefing sounded like somebody bargaining for respect.

“Leadership is key in anything you are doing. If you do not have the right leadership, this is what you suffer for, for Christ’s sake. The only crime that Wike committed is that Wike is a minister under the APC government. Injustice must not be allowed. I came out openly and said injustice must not stand. You must tell yourself the bitter truth about how we lost this election.

“Then you go back to the drawing board. Some people think that telling half-truths or being too smart will help you. Selfish interest can kill an organisation. If the PDP zones the presidency to the South, I will support the PDP. You have not won the election. You are excluding people. It will cost you something. Of course, arrogance came in (before the 2023 elections),” Wike said. But many Nigerians are side-eyeing him, asking, “Bros, can you wear PDP agbada and APC buba at the same time without feeling uncomfortable?”

BoT reboot sparks unity hopes

That same day, the PDP inaugurated 40 new Board of Trustees (BoT) members. It was more like calling in 40 wise elders to settle the family feud.

The BoT held a major family gathering at the PDP NEC Hall, where they swore in the new members including former Governors Ibrahim Shekarau, Babangida Aliyu, Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in a move to calm the storm.

BoT Chairman Adolphus Wabara sounded like a grandfather giving a blessing at a naming ceremony.

“The PDP shall not die. The God of PDP never sleeps and will never sleep. Today’s inauguration is particularly significant as we prepare to navigate the evolving political landscape. As custodians of the party’s conscience, the BoT plays a critical role in offering wise counsel, fostering stability and aligning decisions with the PDP’s core objectives. I am overwhelmed that the party still has a retinue of quality Nigerians in its fold, and we will work tirelessly to ensure the PDP remains a formidable force,” he said.

Eddy Olafeso, former South West Vice Chairman and newly inaugurated BoT member, likened the moment to frying a fresh batch of dodo after burning the first.

“This is a new beginning for our party, a regeneration of the glorious past. With the quality of leadership sworn in today, we can make Nigeria better. The return of some G5 members to the BoT is a sign that the party is rebounding. The PDP must redefine what it stands for to inspire Nigerians, focusing on economic justice and social equity,” he said.

BoT member Jones Onyereri called for honest self-reflection.

“The task ahead is to reconcile our differences and rebuild trust. Unity is our only path to relevance. We must address why members are leaving. It is not just about the APC pulling; it is also about the PDP pushing people away. Infighting and lack of clear direction are major issues. Our job is to guide, not dictate. We must listen to the party’s heartbeat and respond to the aspirations of Nigerians,” he said.

Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, through Acting National Secretary Chief Setonji Koshoedo, described the BoT as the family’s wisdom juju.

“We in the NWC are here as your chief servants, ready to rely on your advice and guidance. The BoT’s role is crucial in steering the PDP through these turbulent times, and we are committed to building a formidable party for 2027,” he said.

Damagum had earlier cautioned against betrayal.

“Part of this crisis that you see today within the NWC is propelled by our leaders who are supposed to unite us. You may have ambition, but you do not ride on a dead horse to reach your destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, But APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje gatecrashed the moment with a press statement released the same day. “PDP is dead,” he laughed like a rival uncle mocking a shaky family reunion.

Elsewhere that day, Wike dropped another bombshell. “If the PDP does not take care, watch what will happen in 2027,” he warned.

It is a do or die moment for the party. But can the PDP embrace reconciliation like siblings after a shouting match?

Kola Ologbondiyan, former National Publicity Secretary, likened the drama to a family owambe gone wrong.

“The PDP has faced crises before and emerged stronger. This is a test of our resilience. The caretaker committee set up to prepare for fresh congresses in the South South is a step in the right direction, and Wike’s presence at the governors’ meeting was a statement. It shows he’s not done with the PDP, but his APC ties complicate matters. We must address these contradictions openly to rebuild trust,” he said.

To many, the PDP’s squabbles resemble a noisy market argument, and Nigerians are wondering if they’ll ever agree on who’s pounding the yam for 2027.

Patching up the family mess

The PDP’s next move is the reconciliation committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the big cousin known for settling remote control disputes in the family with calm authority.

“We had a fruitful deliberation during the governors’ meeting, and the committee has been charged with preparing for a harmonious NEC meeting and convention. Our goal is to reach out to aggrieved members, address their concerns, and ensure that the PDP emerges stronger. Unity is not just a slogan; it’s a necessity for our survival and relevance in 2027,” he said.

Saraki now has to mend fences between Wike and Atiku Abubakar, whose aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, stood firm, saying: “Atiku is not leaving the PDP. He’s focused on galvanising the party for 2027. Atiku has put in a lot of effort to build the party, but he cannot do it alone. When people sabotage his work and try to hand the party over to the APC, the failure is not his but theirs. It’s not about Damagum. The former Vice President is focused on democracy and the PDP, working discreetly to repair what has been damaged,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro pleaded for peace, not shakara.

“The unfortunate thing here is the threat of reviewing their relationship with the party if their positions are not accepted. Such threats are counterproductive and only deepen our crisis. We must adhere to the party’s constitution and engage in constructive dialogue. Regardless of how much time is left in Ayu’s term, even if it’s just one day, North Central must claim its position to ensure fairness and equity,” he said.

Ali Odefa, South East Vice Chairman, spoke for the ajepako PDP faithful.

“If we want the PDP to survive, we must put the party first. Personal ambitions must take a back seat. Our members at the grassroots are frustrated by the infighting and defections. They want a party that fights for their interests, for better jobs, schools and security. Not one consumed by elite squabbles. We must rebuild trust and show Nigerians that the PDP is still their hope,” he said.

But the defection bug continues to sting, like cousins unfollowing the family on Instagram.

However, Bala Mohammed stood his ground. “Even if the party decides to go into an alliance with others, it must do so from a position of strength,” he said.

Ologbondiyan, Olafeso and Onyereri are pushing for bounce-back energy, clear vision and party therapy. But the NEC meeting on 27 May will determine if the PDP can still share one pot of jollof.

You’re the family’s referee

The PDP’s drama is Nigeria’s own – a loud, juicy family fight that could make a Funke Akindele chart topping film. Saraki’s peace talks, the BoT’s new squad, and Bala Mohammed’s steady hand show a family trying to make peace.

Wike’s “bitter truth” talk hits like hot ogbono soup, but his APC side hustle is like selling suya for the competition.

Atiku’s current loyalty to the PDP, Damagum’s plea for wisdom and Odefa’s grassroots message all point to one thing, the PDP still has potential. But ordinary citizens – danfo drivers, bole sellers, teachers, traders – are the real MVPs. Will they cheer the PDP as it tries to shine again?

Grab your voter’s card, sip a cold Fanta and keep tweeting #PDPRevival. Demand a party that fights for your hustle; cheaper fuel, better clinics, safer communities.

As Wike said, “Injustice must not stand.” Let’s make sure Nigeria’s opposition stands strong, ready to take on the APC in 2027.

Disclaimer: This feature is a humorous sketch of the recent happenings in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from 11 to 16 May 2025, crafted to entertain readers with a lighthearted take on real events. While rooted in factual developments, the playful analogies and Nollywood-inspired flair are purely for amusement, not to ridicule or demean any individual or group involved. Think of it as a comedic owambe invite – enjoy the vibe, but don’t take it too seriously.

