Delta rep defects to APC, says Labour Party has no direction 

By Ochuko Akuopha

MEMBER representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Ngozi Okolie has dumped the Labour Party, LP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He cited lack of direction and unending problems as reasons why he decided to defect from the Labour Party.

Addressing newsmen at his Asaba country home residence, Okolie emphasized that his resignation from the Labour Party was to enable him attract progress and projects to his constituency.

He said: “A lot of people are resigning from their parties and moving to the APC and I today I decide to resign from the Labour Party. I don’t know what tomorrow may bring but I think my resignation would attract a lot of progress and projects to my constituency.

“That is why I called you all to tell you that I am no longer a member of the Labour Party. Tomorrow, many other thing may happen, but for now I have resigned from the Labour Party today.

“To be honest, l think that the Labour Party for now is very disorganized, we don’t have any headway, no direction and the lingering problem that is actually drawing us back.

“So, staying in party that is not organized would actually not make me progress in the National Assembly.

“So, I felt that if I resign from the Labour Party and seek another party that will help me at least attract projects to my community and Constituency is best for me instead of waiting for the Labour Party’s problem to be solved which is unending.

“For now, l think l am approaching the APC, and of course , you know the traditional rulers in Delta say they have endorsed the president, the state governor has moved to APC, the PDP has moved to APC; I think it would be to the advantage of my constituency to actually join them there too.”