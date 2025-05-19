Customs moves to ease import of renewable energy technologies

Customs officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has expressed commitment to facilitating the importation of renewable energy technologies into the country.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, made this statement at the NCS Trade Facilitation Consultative Forum held in Lagos on Monday.

The theme of the forum is“Trade Facilitation Measures for Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies”.

Adeniyi, represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs on Tariff and Trade Facilitation, Caroline Niagwan, said the commitment would involve enforcing fiscal measures to promote a shift from fossil fuel dependency.

He said this was with a view to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Customs efforts to renewable energy primarily involve regulating import of essential equipment like solar panels ensuring duty-free and VAT-free classification to support the development of the sector.

NAN also reports that customs renewable energy operations includes classifying solar panels under specific Harmonized System (HS) codes, ensuring consistent and fair treatment of imports, and streamlining procedures for compliant businesses.

Adeniyi said that the Green Customs Initiative responds to the growing number of legally binding Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) and recognises the critical role customs play in enforcing them.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government continues to champion policies that foster investment, ensure sustainability, and promote responsible industrial practices, as outlined in Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP),” Adeniyi said.

In his welcome address, the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in Charge of Zone ‘A’, Charles Orbih, said the Advance Ruling programme of NCS was officially inaugurated on May 2, 2024.

“Our focus on renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies showcases our innovative approach to customs administration, adapting to evolving global priorities and consumer demands.

“In alignment with one of our strategic pillars- collaboration – the Nigeria Customs Service is proud to partner with GIZ, the Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP) and other numerous stakeholders

to host this forum.

“The forum which reflects growing consumer demand and evolving policy focus on renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies,” Orbih said.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mr Mahmud Mamman, said trade facilitation played a crucial role in advancing renewable energy.

Mamman said that it showed energy efficiency by reducing barriers to the movement of renewable energy technologies and components across borders.

He said that simplifying customs procedures made it easier and more cost-effective to import renewable energy equipment, such as solar panels and batteries, thereby accelerating the deployment of renewable energy schemes.

Mamman said trade facilitation attracts foreign investment and expertise, enabling countries to develop advanced energy solutions and enhance efficiency.

He said the Federal Ministry of Power was committed to providing adequate, affordable, and reliable power supply which was guided by three key frameworks.

Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Massimo De Luca, said the forum underscored collective commitment to addressing the critical nexus between trade policy, sustainable development, and climate action.

Represented by the Managing Director, Mrs Thessa Bagu, said that the theme of this year’s forum resonated deeply with the shared priorities of Nigeria and the European Union in fostering green growth and sustainable economic development.

“ We are proud to support Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda and energy transition plan through our extensive cooperation with the German Government.

“This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to the principles of partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility in addressing global challenges,” De Luca said.

The Logistics Manager, CIG Motors, Mr Agu Boniface, testified the processing of the Advance Ruling Programme, which he said had enhanced their operations and reduced time of doing business.

He said that his company applied for the Advance Ruling Programme and got feedback within 15 days of application, adding that it took them seven days to get the delivery.

The Country Director, GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr Markus Wagner, commended NCS for the initiative, underscored the vital role the Nigeria Customs Service plays in advancing Nigeria’s sustainable development goals and energy transition.

“Through the siccessful launch of the Advance Ruling Systems, we have substantially simplified customs processes for importing clean energy components, directly supporting Nigeria’s ambitious green energy transformation.

“With the valuable support of our commissioning parties, in this case the German government and the European union through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme, which is implemented by GIZ in strong collaboration with the Nigerian Partners.

“Our collaboration has already delivered tangible results: shorter customs clearance times and reduced administrative burdens for clean energy importers.

“Today’s inauguration of the handbook on import and export procedure for renewable energy and energy efficient technologies represents another pivotal step toward enhancing ease of doing business across Nigerian borders,” he added.

In his paper presentation, Titled The Role of Effective Communication Strategy as a Variable Tool to Deepen Trade Facilitation, Assistant Comptroller, Abdullah Maiwada, explained the importance of communication to stakeholders in regardless of their language differences.

Maiwada, the National Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Customs Service, stated that managing stakeholder relationships would enable effective trade facilitation for sustainable growth.

He said that in today’s fast-evolving global trade environment, the strategic deployment of effective communication was not just a supportive function, but a catalyst for transformation.

Maiwada said that effective communication was a bridge between policy practice, when used deliberately and strategically