Benue: Royal father, one other killed in fresh armed herders invasion of Otukpo

Murdered District Head of Odugbeho, Chief Anthony Adejoh

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The District Head of Odugbeho in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Chief Anthony Adejoh has been murdered by suspected armed herdsmen.

Reports have it that the royal father and one Jerry John were gruesomely murdered Wednesday afternoon by the marauders at Otobi-Akpa in Otukpo LGA.

The duo were said to be working in their farms in Otobi when the marauders stormed the area and opened fire on them.

They were later discovered dead when the people who heard the sound of gunshots dashed to the scene and found them dead.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Mr. Marvis Ejeh, said Chief Adejo was gruesomely killed on his farm at Akpa-Otobi by armed herders who invaded the area at about 10 am.

He described late royal father as a peace builder, an astute community builder and a community leader who would be greatly missed by all.

The Chairman said, “I can confirm to you that the district head of Odugbeho, Chief Tony Adej,o has been killed. He was killed by some armed herdsmen while working on his farm at Otobi in Otukpo LGA of the State.

“Despite hearing this ugly news, Odugbeho community is calm, our people are calm because we will not take law into our hands.

“Nobody is taking the law into their hands, there is no need for a reprisal attack because the incident did not happen at home. Agatu is calm and peaceful.”

The Agatu Chairman, who enjoined the people to be security conscious wherever they find themselves,s said “Agatu people residing and farming in other LGAs should be careful and watchful.

“They should liaise with the local authority and know the areas that are safe to work for now, since the government is trying to curb the issue of insecurity in the entire Benue South District or Zone c.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Chatherine Anene said she had yet received reports of the incident.