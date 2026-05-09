Four killed, four injured in fresh Plateau attack, clash with security operatives

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — No fewer than four persons have been killed in separate violent incidents in Plateau State, including a fresh attack on a community in Riyom Local Government Area and a clash involving security operatives and residents in Pankshin LGA.

Three persons were reportedly killed on Friday night after suspected armed terrorists invaded Gwa-Rim community in Rim District of Riyom LGA.

The attackers were said to have stormed the community at about 9 p.m. and opened fire on residents, causing panic as villagers fled for safety.

The victims were identified as Matthew Solomon, Timothy Toma and Alpha David.

Matthew Solomon was said to be a student of Plateau State Polytechnic.

The Public Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the attack and casualty figures.

The latest attack is coming amid rising security concerns in several rural communities across Plateau State, where recurring attacks have continued to claim lives and displace residents.

In a related development, one person was killed while four others sustained injuries during a clash involving security operatives and residents of Myer community in Fier District of Pankshin LGA.

According to community sources, the incident was linked to a dispute between local farmers and herders over farmlands allegedly occupied for grazing during the dry season.

The disagreement reportedly escalated after landowners asked the herders to vacate the land ahead of the farming season, prompting the intervention of security operatives.

Residents alleged that sporadic gunshots were fired during the confrontation, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to four others.

Following the incident, the Executive Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Council, Felix Amos Gonung, visited the injured victims at the General Hospital, Pankshin, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A statement on the visit was signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Pankshin council chairman, Max Shiktong.

The statement said Gonung directed health workers to ensure prompt medical attention for the victims and pledged to settle their medical bills.

The chairman also visited Myer community and held a meeting with traditional rulers, political leaders and stakeholders to restore calm and prevent further escalation of tensions in the area.

While condemning violence against civilians, Gonung stressed the need for dialogue, restraint and peaceful coexistence in resolving disputes.