Bauchi CP condemns attack on Alkaleri community, vows to punish perpetrators

By Charly Agwam

The Bauchi State Police Command has condemned the recent killings in Mansur Village, Alkaleri Local Government Area, describing the attack as “utterly reprehensible” and a serious threat to the peace and security of the state.

Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, who visited the affected community on Monday, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, the incident reportedly occurred on May 4, 2025, at about 5:40 a.m., with the police receiving a formal report at approximately 9:40 a.m. from the Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to Wakil, a combined team of professional hunters from Duguri and Gwana districts, while on routine patrol, was ambushed by armed bandits. The ensuing confrontation resulted in several casualties on both sides, including members of the vigilante group and the attackers.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased included quasi-security operatives and civilians who were mercilessly shot by the bandits while attempting to flee,” the statement said.

The Command has deployed a specialized team to intensify efforts toward apprehending those responsible for the attack. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” Wakil added.

The Commissioner of Police extended his condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state.

The police also urged anyone with information relevant to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.