APWENLagos partners engineering firm, UNILAG on resource hub

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In today’s rapidly evolving world, driven by technology and innovation, the skills to code and create are no longer niche; they are fundamental literacy.

This was the essence of the newly launched APWENLagos Innovation and Resource Hub at the University of Lagos by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos state chapter.

Speaking at the SHEnovation 2025 and the commissioning of the APWENLagos Innovation and Resource Hub and public lecture at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, said, as a developing nation, it is important to take charge of innovations and development that would help young people grow in the industry.

“Unless, we make sure those students are well trained on innovations, we might not be able to go beyond the limit and that is why I applaud the women engineers for putting up this resource hub.

“My expectation is that this place would help many female engineers in the years to come. As an institution, we cannot ignore innovations as a way of breaking barriers among female students and because we cannot do it alone, we urge every alumnus to continue to support ideas and initiatives that help students to develop and explore”, she said.

“Let SHEnovation begin and let our young women code, create, conquer and cash out”, she added.

The commissioning of the APWENLagos Innovation and Resource Hub with the theme, , “From Circuit Boards to SHEnovation: How Young Women Engineers can Code, Create, Conquer and Cash out”, was witnessed by various speakers including engineers, innovators, students, and young women in STEM.

The lead sponsor who is also the Principal consultant of Reservoir & Facilities Solutions Nigeria Limited Engr. Oluseyi Afolabi, MNSE who is a guest speaker said, “Money is an outcome of performance not the focus,” adding that, solutions with positive impact will result in cashing out opportunities.

Speaking on “Improve Nigeria through problem solving”, Afolabi maintained that investing in the future brings opportunities for structured approach to creating value that results in sustainable success.

“Coding is a fundamental language for humans to understand and interact with the world. Computer coding involves writing commands in a language that a computer can understand.

”Translator between any human language and the computer’s binary. Computers take the commands, translate it into binary, and do what is written.

”Coders must not just write codes but they must be able to think and know the preferred outcome.

Coding for human existence is a blueprint for life itself, guiding the development and functions of living beings.

The President of APWEN, Engr Adebisi Osim FNSE , who was represented by Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida, FNSE, said, the APWENLAGOS Innovation and Resource Hub is a testament to our collective vision and commitment to fostering practical skills and groundbreaking ideas right here within the esteemed Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos.

The theme is both timely and deeply resonant with APWEN’s core mandate to Encourage, Enhance, and Excel. It speaks directly to the evolution required in engineering education and practice. It challenges us to move beyond theoretical foundations, the ‘Circuit Boards’ into the realm of tangible creation, innovation, and importantly, economic empowerment; the ‘SHEnovation’ where ideas translate into value.

“We want our young women engineers to be the magicians of tomorrow, wielding the power of technology to solve real-world problems.

“But it is not just about having the skills; it is about having the courage and determination to “Conquer” the inevitable challenges.

“This Hub is envisioned as more than just a physical space; it is a crucible for creativity, a launch pad for entrepreneurial ventures, and a vital bridge between academic learning and industry demands.

“It will provide our young women engineers with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to transform their innovative concepts into reality, foster.

“It embodies our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of women in engineering, ensuring they are equipped not just to participate but to lead in the technological revolution.

“To our brilliant SHEnovators, the participants in this initiative: Your journey, your ideas, and your passion are the reason we are gathered. You represent the bright future of engineering in Nigeria.

“The projects and innovations showcased today are a powerful demonstration of your potential to “Code, Create, Conquer and Cash Out”, she said.

The Chairman of APWENLagos, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, FNSE, said, the commissioning of the resource hub marks a significant milestone in our collective journey to empower, equip, and elevate the next generation of women engineers.

According to her, the hub is not just a ribbon-cutting ceremony, it is a bold declaration of our commitment to providing access, tools, and opportunities for young women to innovate, build, and lead in a fast-evolving tech-driven world.

It is a powerful call to action and a reminder that engineering is no longer confined to the laboratory or the boardroom. It is an expansive world where code meets creativity, innovation meets impact, and women take center stage in designing solutions that shape industries and transform societies.

As we unveil the Innovation and Resource Hub, we are also unveiling hope; a space that will nurture ideas, birth inventions, and bridge the gender gap in STEM.

This hub is designed to be a haven for learning, collaboration, and hands-on experimentation. Whether it’s in AI, robotics, energy, or digital manufacturing, this space will serve as a launch pad for greatness.

Owolabi urged young people to utilize the opportunities to their advantages and dream limitlessly to create innovations and most importantly, conquer the world of technology with integrity and innovation.

“The future is not just something to wait for, it is something you are being equipped here to create”, she said.