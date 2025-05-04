Amid failed crusade, gratitude brought us this far – Oyedepo

Oyedepo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Dr. David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has attributed the ministry’s remarkable growth and global impact to a heart of gratitude and unwavering faith in God.

Speaking during the 44th Liberation Mandate Anniversary of the church, Bishop Oyedepo reflected on the church’s humble beginnings and the challenges encountered in its early days.

“Behind everything in this commission is God. We started with a grass cathedral at the beginning, and today, we have choice churches across the globe,” he said.

Recalling a particularly difficult moment, the Bishop shared how the church’s first crusade in Aba, held in 1987, ended in failure.

“With a failed crusade in Aba in 1987, today we have 87 churches in Aba cities alone. Gratitude brought us this far. Not giving thanks means you’re accusing God of not knowing your worth or size.”

He emphasized his personal commitment to his faith journey:

“I have been sold out to Jesus since 1976, and till now, I remain a sold-out fighter for Christ. I heard from the Lord when He told me, ‘I have a place at the top for you if you follow and obey Me.’”

Addressing the congregation, Bishop Oyedepo warned against spiritual distractions and internal sabotage:

“Beware of destiny blockers and agents of the devil. Beware of politics in church. Don’t let any agent of the devil dissuade you from your glorious destiny.”