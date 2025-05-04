Alibaba, Gordons, others grace Urhobo Village meeting ahead of UPU congress

By Efe Onodjae

Nigerian comedian Alibaba Akpobome, Godwin Komone (popularly known as Gordons), veteran Nollywood actor Tony Akposheri, and musical artist King Enapkodia were among notable personalities who graced the Urhobo Village Meeting held in Lagos ahead of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Day, tentatively scheduled for November 2025.

The meeting, which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, witnessed a vibrant display of Urhobo culture, with sons and daughters of Urhobo land adorning traditional attires and showcasing local delicacies.

King Enapkodia and Gordons entertained the audience with a variety of Urhobo music, performing with a live band that had many dancing.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Gordons clarified that the gathering was distinct from the main UPU Congress. He explained that the village meeting was a more informal occasion aimed at fostering unity and cultural celebration among Urhobo people.

In his words: “This is not UPU, it’s different. This is just our Urhobo brothers and sisters celebrating in what we call a village meeting. The UPU event involves Urhobo sons and daughters from the diaspora coming together to celebrate, and it will take place in November 2025 at Eko Hotel, tentatively.

“The Urhobo village meeting is to help us familiarize ourselves ahead of the UPU Day. Many Urhobos in the diaspora don’t engage with one another often, and this is a step in the right direction. Unity among Urhobos is gradually taking root. The UPU Day in November here in Lagos will witness the presence of the Delta State Governor, who is also an Urhobo man, as well as traditional rulers.”

Also speaking at the event, veteran Nollywood actor and former Vice President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Tony Akposheri, emphasized the importance of cultural pride and parental responsibility in preserving Urhobo heritage. He stated that invitations should not be a prerequisite for participating in cultural events.

“You don’t have to wait until you’re invited. The moment you hear that Urhobo is organizing something, show up, be there. As for me, I’m here because I’m proud to be Urhobo. Look at the Yorubas or the Igbos, whenever there’s a cultural gathering, they show up whether they are invited or not.”

Continuing on preserving the Urhobo culture, Akposheri added, “Charity begins at home. It starts with the father and the mother. Teach your children the language, the culture, the traditions, how to tie a wrapper, how to cook native food like banga soup, how to greet properly. For example, ‘Migwo’ means ‘my two knees are on the ground,’ and you wait for your elder to tell you to rise (Vrendo).”

The event’s organizer, Andrew Onojaife, shared the motivation behind initiating the gathering. He explained that not growing up in his ancestral home in Delta State inspired him to create a space in Lagos where Urhobo people could reconnect with their roots.

“I didn’t grow up in the village; I grew up in the city. On one visit home, I felt a strong connection to the culture and missed the vibe. So I came back to Lagos with the idea of bringing the village experience here, so that those who miss home can still enjoy that feeling and reconnect with their heritage,” he said.