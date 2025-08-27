Obasanjo, Jemibewon, others grace launch of An Engineered Life – Biography of C.S.O. Akande

By Japhet Davidson

It was a gathering of eminent personalities at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos last Saturday,as family, friends, captains of industry and admirers converged for the official launch of An Engineered Life, the biography of the late Engr. C.S.O. Akande, CON.

More than just a book presentation, the occasion became a celebration of a life defined by discipline, vision, and impact. From the arrival of guests to the closing moments of networking, the event reflected the very values Akande embodied: order, excellence, and community spirit.

In his welcome address, Mr. Wole Akande, son of the late Engr. Akande, who represented the family, pledged the family’s commitment to keeping their father’s legacy alive. Mr. Dapo Akande later shared insights into the painstaking research and dedication that went into producing the biography.

A Book Reviewed

Mr. Seun Oyefeso, in his review, described An Engineered Life as “a masterful documentation of a man whose story reads like a roadmap of service, innovation, and quiet leadership.”

A Presidential Touch

The highlight of the day came when His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the occasion, officially launched the book supported by Major General (Rtd) Jemibewon, last Military Governor of the Western Region and first Military Governor of Oyo State. Reflecting on his personal relationship with Akande, Obasanjo hailed him as “a rare breed of professional and patriot.”

Chief Obasanjo hailed Akande as a patriotic engineer and incorruptible public servant whose dedication helped preserve Nigeria’s unity during the civil war era.

He emphasized the importance of documenting such lives, noting, “When we fail to tell our stories, we rob the next generation of the wisdom to do better.”

Speaking at the event, Senator Kingibe highlighted Akande’s disciplined upbringing at Government College Ibadan and his groundbreaking engineering career as clear testaments of a legacy worth emulating.

Distinguished Guests

Notable figures in attendance included: Major General (Rtd) David Medaiyese Jemibewon, former Governor of Western and Oyo States and, former Minister of Police Affairs of Nigeria.

His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano and former CBN Governor,Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, Senator representing the FCT, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo – the first elected Governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Industry, Trade.

Others were, Mr. Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. James Onanefe Ibori – former Governor of Delta State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Prince Adetokunbo Adeyinka Kayode, SAN, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Defence, Chief Olajumoke Akinjide, former Minister of State, FCT, Mrs. Olufunke Agagu, former First Lady of Ondo State and the directors of Odu’a Investment Company; Otunba Adesola Osibogun, Otunba Lai Orono and Mr. Segun Okunnu

Education in Focus

As part of the event, Dr. (Mrs). Kemi Akande-Taiwo and Mrs. Iyabo Akindolie announced the establishment of the Annual Endowment Fund for the Best Science Student of Government College Ibadan — a living tribute to Akande’s lifelong passion for science, engineering, and education.

Preserving History and Legacy

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Wole Akande, son of the late engineer, underscored the importance of documentation as a tool for preserving national memory.

“History and culture matter. If we all wrote our stories, there would be no confusion about who we are. My father’s story is a legacy to remind us of discipline, honesty, and service to family and country,” he said.

He further revealed that a second edition of An Engineered Life is under consideration to incorporate new materials and testimonies that have emerged since the first draft.

A Lasting Testament

With the launch of An Engineered Life, the remarkable story of Engr. C.S.O. Akande now takes its place in Nigeria’s public memory. More than a biography, it stands as a testament to a man who combined intellect with service, family with community, and discipline with compassion.

As the event drew to a close, one truth lingered in the minds of all present: though C.S.O. Akande may be gone, his engineered life continues to inspire and build bridges across generations.

Even as the event provided the needed platform for old friends to reconnect and formation of new acquaintances.