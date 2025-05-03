AI skills for public sector: SO-TechAfrica teams up with ASCON

By Esther Onyegbula

SO-TechAfrica Ltd has partnered with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to bring top-tier Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to Nigerian public servants.

The Chief Executive Officer of SO-TechAfrica, Engr. Seton Senu, disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos.

According to him, the training programme is designed to equip participants with cutting-edge skills that will positively impact government operations.

“The programme will contribute to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by providing practical knowledge on how AI can enhance governance and public service delivery.

“In addition, participants will gain practical knowledge and insights from industry professionals,” he said.

Senu added that the training would hold in two batches: July 1–3 and July 22–24, 2025, at ASCON’s main campus in Topo, Badagry, Lagos.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between both organisations to ensure smooth execution.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, the Acting Director-General of ASCON, Mr. Babatunde Eniayejuni, described the initiative as a step toward strengthening professionalism and efficiency in the public sector.

Eniayejuni added that the vision of the College is to reposition public administration and instill a strong sense of responsibility and competence among officers.

He noted that the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence has created many opportunities globally and urged public servants to take advantage of the training programme.