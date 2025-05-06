AI can transform governance, improve transparency — Customs CG

Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has advocated for the strategic application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria’s public governance system, stating that the technology holds immense potential to combat corruption, enhance transparency, and drive efficiency in service delivery.

Adeniyi made this call on Monday during a public lecture delivered at the 7th convocation ceremony of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), where he addressed students, graduates, academics, media professionals, and public policy stakeholders on the theme “Artificial Intelligence in Public Governance: Transforming Society through Intelligent Systems.”

He urged young journalists to go beyond traditional reporting and embrace specialised training in data analysis, algorithmic investigation, and technology policy.

“You must understand how algorithms work, how they are trained, and how to critically evaluate them to ask the right questions,” he advised.

Adeniyi further encouraged graduates to cultivate subject-matter expertise in sectors where AI is actively deployed, such as the Customs Service, while building strong networks within the AI ecosystem, including technical experts, policymakers, civil society, and industry players.

The Customs boss emphasised that journalism in the age of AI requires independence from technology companies, vigilance against algorithmic bias, and a commitment to amplifying the voices of affected communities, especially vulnerable populations.

Vanguard reports that of the 707 graduating students, 60 bagged distinction.

“Ensure those impacted by automated systems are subjects, not mere objects of your reporting,” he said, stressing the need for ethical storytelling and rigorous data verification.

He also encouraged students to prepare for an evolving job market by acquiring skills that AI cannot easily replicate, such as critical thinking, investigative depth, and empathetic human-centred reporting.

The Provost of the NIJ, Gbenga Adefaye, noted that the theme of the lecture was carefully chosen to benefit the public amid the rapid evolution of technology.

He stated that Comptroller-General Adeniyi was invited in his capacity as a public sector leader with practical experience to enlighten students and stakeholders on the integration of technology in governance.

His words, “The topic was chosen for public and national relevance. If you are talking to young men and women who just left school, the main thing dominating the public space is now ICT, and organisations leveraging artificial intelligence.

“And now you have somebody who has completed and served in the media space, particularly public relations. Who is also leading a very massive public institution where accountability, transparency, openness and the allocation of technology are key.

“And again, to also speak to those who are just going into the world and face the reality of survival.”