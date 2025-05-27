27-year-old man shot dead, three others injured in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

The police in Bayelsa have confirmed the killing of a 27-year-old man identified as Daniel Ayama in a related shooting, while three others sustained injuries in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP Musa Mohammed, in a statement on Friday night, said one of the victims, identified as Peremoboi Anthony, 27 years, is currently receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

He said Peremoboi voluntarily provided crucial information indicating that he, Betty Captain Vivian ‘f’, Emmanuel Ebanipere ‘m’ 28 years and Daniel Ayama ‘m’ 27 years (now deceased) were returning from a birthday party when unknown assailants ambushed them in an unmarked Hilux vehicle at INEC Junction, Yenagoa.

According to him, “The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the FMC Yenagoa. Other victims are responding to treatment.

Mohammed added that police had commenced an investigation of the incident.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the public of an ongoing investigation into a suspected case of intra-cult rivalry which occurred at about 1 am on 16th May, 2025.

“At about 10:30 hours, operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit recovered a black Toyota Lexus SUV riddled with bullet holes, abandoned at the Swali area of Yenagoa.

“Preliminary investigations led to the tracing of a gunshot victim to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

“One of the victims, identified as Peremoboi Anthony, 27 years, is currently receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds at FMC, Yenagoa.

“He voluntarily provided crucial information indicating that he, Betty Captain Vivian ‘f’, Emmanuel Ebanipere ‘m’ 28 years and Daniel Ayama ‘m’ 27 years (now deceased) were returning from a birthday party when unknown assailants ambushed them in an unmarked Hilux vehicle at INEC Junction, Yenagoa.

“The body of the deceased, Daniel Ayama, 27 years old, has been deposited at the morgue of the FMC Yenagoa. Other victims are responding to treatment.

“Notably, the incident was not formally reported by the victims or their relatives until officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit traced the injured individual to the hospital at 10:30 hours on the same day.

“The Command is actively working with public-spirited individuals who have already provided valuable information to assist in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators of this violent act.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command assures the public that thorough investigations are ongoing and further updates will be communicated as they unfold.

“We urge the general public with useful information to come forward and assist Police in bringing those responsible to justice,” Mohammed said.

