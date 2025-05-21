21 Premiere Academy students score above 300 in UTME 2025

UTME candiates.

…16-year old leads the pack with 360

By Adesina Wahab

Twenty-one students of Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja, have emerged among the overall best performers across the country in the 2025 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examinations by recording scores of above 300 out of the total 400 marks.

Leading the pack of outstanding performers is 16-year old Ogunmolu Olaoluwa who scored 360 from a subject combination of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. 17-year old Makrop Favour, another science student, and Abduljalil Ishiaku scored 357 and 345, respectively. Additionally, six other students scored between 338 and 328 while five others scored between 327 and 311. Another seven students scored between 306 and 301 to cap the impressive feat that has further cemented the School’s position as one of FCT’s outstanding secondary institutions.

A total of sixty-one students of the wave-making Abuja based secondary school wrote the examination, with none failing to score below 200, the widely accepted minimum score for university admission in the country.

The brilliant performances of the Premiere Academy students represent a commendable spark of brightness amidst the fact that the 2025 UTME results have attracted huge public outburst owing to a worrying trend of poor student performance nationwide.

Speaking on the outstanding performances of the School’s students, the principal, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, said the impressive results further showed the impact of the sound tradition of competitiveness, ethics and hardwork that form the bedrock of “Premiere Academy’s holistic culture of excellence which offers students the solid springboard to be able to rub shoulders with the best of their contemporaries globally in any positive field of human endeavour”.

Akinsowon, who attributed the School’s many success stories to “the consistent, massive investments made by the School Board and owners as well as the fluid cooperation between the Board and Management on the one hand and between the Management and parents plus other strategic partners on the other”, praised the students for raising the flag of the school high among elite schools in the country.

He also congratulated the parents for trusting the School and complementing the Management’s efforts in ensuring that the students have the best learning environment possible, whether in or out of session and stressed the School’s commitment to ensuring that students would always receive well-rounded education to consistently help them rub shoulders with the best of their contemporaries globally.

He pledged that the School would remain firmly committed to its culture of ethics, hardwork, discipline and integrity to ensure that the students remain shining lights at all times.

“Premiere Academy stands for the promotion of holistic education that reflects growing global trends and aspirations; and we understand the importance of facilitating for our students opportunities that expose them to cutting-edge technologies, knowledge and skills in diverse fields of Study to make them aspire to be the best they can. We shall continue to re-invent and evolve our systems and environments in line with emerging global trends to not only set our students on a path of academic excellence but to also ensure that they are well-rounded in other vital areas of life with essential life skills that foster confidence, creativity, teamwork and all-round leadership so that they can be fully ready to make the Society better when their time comes”, he stated.