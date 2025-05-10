10 most luxurious airports in the world

Dubai international airport

By Enitan Abdultawab

Across the globe, airports are known to be built with all shades of luxury that one can think of. From beautiful lounges to exquisite halls to even bespoke hotels, rooftop pools, restaurants and shopping spots, airports are usually like a paradise on earth.

Overall, airports are a luxury destination. And all of these make travellers’ journeys a more interesting adventure to make.

Here are ten (10) luxurious airports in the world.

1. Dubai International Airport (DXB), UAE

The Dubai International Airport is just not an airport but an experience in itself. The airport has some facilities features that are breathtaking – Concourse A, the first and largest purpose-built A380 facility in the world, which is one of the three concourses used only by Emirates, and Concourse D, a $1.2 billion, state-of-the-art facility that serves all foreign airlines operating into Terminal 1.

It also includes other facilities such as a five-star hotel, a cinema, and shopping zones; they are all there.

2. London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Cartier, Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Burberry, and Rolex are among the exclusive retailers that make up Terminal 5. There are 43 different passenger lounges at the airport, several of which have private rooms, spa services, and fine dining options.

Also, British Airways first-class guests may enjoy private cabanas and waiter service in Heathrow’s exclusive Concorde Room. Simply list any other names that come to mind.

3. Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar

The Hamad International Airport, situated in Doha, is another fortress of an airport. It is capable of giving travellers the best experience. The terminal and concourses, designed by the architecture firm HOK, offer a seamless experience from check-in and immigration to baggage claims.

The Doha airport is notable for its serenity and swooping wave-like curves. It has been named the World’s Best Airport three times (2021, 2022, and 2024), and the Skytrax Awards have hailed it as the most architecturally significant and opulent terminal complex in the world.

4. Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), France

Often called Roissy Airport and named after General Charles de Gaulle, wartime leader of the Free French and later President of France, this airport is a beautiful sight to behold.

The sprawling airport possesses a unique curved architecture in Terminal 2E, a feature which holds an art museum that features original pieces from Paris’s most famous museums.

Some other specialised facilities at Charles de Gaulle (CDG) include the La Belle Époque restaurant, which serves traditional French fare with vintage champagne pairings; private suites with specially designated security channels for VIP travellers; and Guerlain spa services.

5. Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

One of the largest transportation hubs in Asia, the Singapore Changi Airport is one of the most luxurious airports in the world.

The Singapore airport has now become a centre of attraction and a place where people come to shoot pictures and videos, including wedding shoots. Some amazing features that make it stand out include an air-conditioned rainforest, a hedge maze, a 12 m high slide, a display of life-size dinosaurs, a spa theatre, a cinema and so on. To top it all, the airport has its own custom-made scent.

6. Incheon International Airport, South Korea

Incheon International Airport is also very luxurious in its own right. The airport has the typical passenger-friendly facilities, such as golf courses, ice rinks, and spas. Additionally, it has a Korean Cultural Street with real performances and displays, an on-site ice rink, restrooms, and sleeping pods.

7. Zurich Airport, Switzerland

With its sleek forms and incredibly efficient terminals, Zurich Airport is one of the most attractive airports in the world and embodies Swiss efficiency and precision. Its expansive runway views from an outdoor patio are one noteworthy feature.

8. Haneda Airport (HND), Tokyo, Japan

The HND airport has a Tokyo Pop Town which features anime and manga items for a more modern cultural experience. The “Robohon”, a little humanoid robot guide that travellers can rent, is another example of the peculiarity of Japan that is featured in the airport.

The airport offers more heartwarming facilities.

9. Marrakech-Menara Airport, Morocco

Four kilometres separate the city and Marrakech Airport, Morocco’s second-largest airport after Casablanca Airport. The intriguing recurrent patterns are one of the airport’s unique features. Just consider the arabesque windows that bring natural light to the floors, the patterns on the floors, and the lavish wall decorations.

10. Vancouver International Airport, Canada

The way that art and nature are combined at Vancouver International Airport makes it unique. In addition to an aquarium that offers travellers a calming experience, the airport has some sculptures and artworks.

Vanguard News