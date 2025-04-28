Video: Annie Macaulay confirms divorce from 2Baba at Headies awards

Annie Macaulay

Actress Annie Macaulay publicly confirmed her divorce from musician Innocent “2Baba” Idibia during the 17th Headies Awards ceremony held on Sunday night.

The movie star, who had been silent on the matter for months, finally reacted while co-presenting the award for Best Afrobeat Singer of the Year alongside Farooq Oreagba, popularly celebrated as the “King of Steeze” from the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

While introducing herself on stage , Annie stumbled over her married name before quickly correcting it, signalling her return to her maiden name.

“Annie Idi… Oh! Sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!” she said, prompting cheers and applause from the audience.

The confirmation follows signs earlier this year when Annie reappeared on social media in March — nearly two months after 2Baba announced their separation — and signed off with her full name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, notably dropping Idibia.

Annie and 2Baba, who have two children, officially ended their marriage in January 2025 after the singer publicly disclosed their split.

Since then, 2Baba has proposed to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru and introduced her to his family and kinsmen in Benue State, fueling speculation about an impending wedding.