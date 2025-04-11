Vanguard Award: Uzodimma, Yusuf, Namadi, Diri, Soludo, Oborevwori, Oyebanji bag 2024 Gov of the Year Award

Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) have been honoured with the Vanguard 2024 Governor of the Year Award.

The awards were presented at the 2024 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, currently taking place today (Friday) at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Award is an annual event aimed at honouring Nigerians who have made significant contributions to national development and social progress.

This year’s Man of The Year Award went to Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Chairman of Pacific Holdings Limited, for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s power sector. Through Pacific Energy Limited, he has delivered around 15% of the nation’s electricity supply and is nearing completion of a $2 billion thermal power plant—set to be Nigeria’s largest.

Other awardees included Kaine Edike as Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Sir Emeka Offor as Businessman of the Year, Oba Adedokun Abolarin as Education Icon, Lady Mary Dinah for Humanitarian Service, Manish Mandhana as Private Sector Icon, Wale Adeniyi as Public Sector Icon, and William of Tetraco Energy as Energy Icon.

ABBA YUSUF: Reviving Kano’s economy

When he took over the reins of leadership in Kano State on May 29, 2023, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had his vision for the state. Interestingly, after being sworn in, he boldly set out to, among other things, provide good governance and restore Kano’s historical role as an economic powerhouse in the north.

Known to have a quiet disposition, the governor reeled out his policies upon taking up the mantle of leadership and has quietly pursued those policies which are dear to his heart. One of his major policies included pushing Kano towards reindustrialisation.

Umar Namadi: Showing strength in agriculture

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has carved a niche for himself as a transformative leader in Nigerian agriculture.

His bold initiatives and unwavering commitment to modernising the agricultural sector have earned him recognition as a beacon of hope in addressing the country’s growing food insecurity challenges .

Diri’s impactful strides in Bayelsa

Since the inauguration of Senator Douye Diri as the governor of Bayelsa State on unique Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020, the ever-smiling occupant of the Creek Haven, the state seat of power has left no one doubt of his preparedness to make a difference and leave behind a legacy worthy of emulation for those coming after him.

Though the daunting challenges posed by the uninspiring outlook of things especially with the Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy, and the state bleak revenue prospect slowed down the process of governance, his passion for a peaceful and united Bayelsa devoid of the acrimonious politics of the past was not broken .

Soludo’s solutions in Anambra

Barely two and half years in office, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has established his regime in the state as one to be noted for breathtaking infrastructural transformation. This is also at the backdrop of his outstanding initiatives, policies and executions across several sectors including healthcare, education, job creation and general economic reset of the state.

Infrastructure development is a key driver for progress across the African continent and a critical enabler for productivity and sustainable economic growth. It contributes significantly to human development, poverty reduction, and the attainment of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

OBOREVWORI: Staying true to his vision with MORE Agenda

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has recorded significant milestones in the last 19 months. In line with his administration’s M.O.R.E. (Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, Enhanced Peace and Security) Agenda, a lot has been achieved in terms of road and drainage construction, education, health, security, housing, agriculture, empowerment, and human capital development.

Staying true to this vision, his administration launched a range of initiatives aimed at addressing infrastructural deficits, empowering the youths, women, and fostering economic growth across the State’s 25 Local Government Areas. Road Infrastructure One of the major achievements of the Oborevwori administration is the massive investment in urban and rural infrastructure .

Oyebanji: Changing the narrative

The developmental imprints in Ekiti by Governor Biodun Oyebanji have brought renewed attention to his strides in office.