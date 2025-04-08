Oyebanji: Changing the narrative

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The developmental imprints in Ekiti by Governor Biodun Oyebanji have brought renewed attention to his strides in office.

He officially marked his two-year anniversary on October 16 with positive changes across various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, health, and education.

There is no doubt that infrastructure is a key factor in attracting investors to a state, and Governor Oyebanji has elevated his administration’s efforts in this area.

On December 11, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, granted approval for the commencement of non-scheduled flight operations at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

This approval is expected to encourage investment in the state and create job opportunities for Ekiti youths, thereby helping to alleviate hunger.

On road network, Oyebanji has exceeded many expectations, quietly transforming the state’s infrastructure. His efforts are evident in various locations, including Ado to Ijero-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti, Ilawe-Ekiti, Ido-Ekiti, Aramoko, Ifaki-Ekiti, Omuo-Ekiti, and Oye-Ekiti, among others.

Currently, no fewer than 16 road projects are under construction across the 16 local government areas of the state.

These road projects include the Ado township road, the Ilawe-Ikere Road, Ado-Ilawe Road, Ikole Township Roads, Ilawe-Igede Ekiti Road, Igede-Aramoko Road, Ayegunle-Ijurin-Iloro Road, and the Iworoko-Are-Afao-Airport ring road.

Other projects include the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road, Ifaki-Ido Road, Imesi-Kosomolate-Ipole Road, Ikere-Ilawe Road, Igbaraodo-Ikere Road, Ikere-Ise Road, and Awo-Ara-Ijero-Ekiti Road, among others.

Construction has also begun on several farm roads across the 16 local government areas, including the Enu Odi-Igirigiri Road, Omisanjana-Ben Folarin-Oke Aso Road, Ise-Imola Road, Owode-Anaye Road, Oye-Are Road, Afolu-Odofin Road, Ilupeju-Igbo Egan Road, Iye-Isapa-Olopemeji-Ikun Road, Erinmope-Irare-Ikosu Road, Igbole-Egan-Osi-Iropora Road, FMS Farm-Oke Ako Road, Ikogosi-Aba-Ori Okuta-Ikogosi Road, and Ara-Ekameta School Road.

Unveiling his administration’s plans for the Ado Ekiti New City project, Oyebanji stated that the new city would be a well-planned and structured residential neighborhood existing alongside the traditional sections of the state capital.

His administration is not only focused on fixing roads and bridges but is also reorganizing institutions for effective service delivery, opening up rural areas for development, and ensuring easy access.

In the health sector, Ekiti State has seen significant improvements under Oyebanji’s leadership, as indicated by the recently released Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, NDHS.

The report shows that neonatal, infant, and under-five mortality rates in the state have decreased by over 50 percent in the past five years.

Teenage pregnancy has also dropped by 30 percent, the unmet need for family planning has decreased by 30 percent, and facility deliveries have increased by 14 percent.

Upon taking office, Oyebanji renovated 11 general hospitals across the state. In education, many schools in the 16 local government areas have benefited from renovations and the construction of new buildings.

Recently, he launched the construction of an 80-bed multipurpose medical building at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (EKSUTH), as part of the activities marking his administration’s second anniversary.

Oyebanji announced that the project would be completed within a year, emphasizing the importance of a healthy population for nation-building.

In agriculture, Governor Oyebanji has disbursed cheques worth N140 million to youths engaged in commercial agriculture for the first batch of their harvest. The young farmers are part of the “Bring Back The Youth in Agriculture” program, which is a partnership between the state government and YSJ Farms Limited.

Oyebanji acknowledged the widespread food shortages across the country and stressed that his government’s efforts would promote farming activities and encourage youth participation in commercial agriculture, leading to financial and economic opportunities.

He has equally provided N146 million in compensation to 46 indigenes of Oke-Ako Ekiti whose land was acquired for commercial agriculture.

Despite the fact that Ekiti is still lacking in some areas, Oyebanji has changed the narrative from previous administrations, by raising the bar of governance towards delivering good and quality services.