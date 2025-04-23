UTME: Enugu cancels Saturday’s sanitation exercise

Enugu government has cancelled the environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, due to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

This was announced in a statement by the secretary to the state government, Chidiebere Onyia, yesterday.

Onyia said the cancellation was to enable candidates in the state sitting for the UTME conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to participate in the exam.

According to the SSG, there would be no restriction of movement on Saturday, and residents of the state were advised to clean their surroundings.

Over two million candidates registered to sit for the examination scheduled to start from April 24 across the country.