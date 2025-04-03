Use of helicopter was my husband’s idea – Natasha

By Nwafor Sunday

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has revealed that it was her husband’s idea for her to arrive by helicopter during her visit to her constituency.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television program hosted by Seun Akinbaloye, Natasha explained the decision behind her dramatic entrance.

The Kogi State government had earlier imposed a ban on political rallies and restrictions on convoys, citing security concerns.

However, yesterday, a massive crowd of supporters defied the ban and gathered in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area to welcome the senator.

Addressing her supporters, Natasha declared: “This is my home, this is my town. Nobody can stop me from coming home. I am the daughter of the late Dr. Abdul Akpoti.”

Why she chose a helicopter

When asked who came up with the idea to use a helicopter for her visit, Natasha replied: “It was my husband’s idea. You know they blocked all the roads leading to my house, so my husband suggested we fly in with a helicopter.”

She claimed the restrictions were targeted at her, given the timing of the rally ban in Kogi State.

“But you know, I broke no law,” she insisted.

“I own the place where people gathered. I built the road that leads to my house. So, I broke no law.”