Natasha submits PDP senatorial forms, declares for 2027 race

By John Alechenu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has officially submitted her Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial nomination forms at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The submission, which attracted party faithful, supporters, and political stakeholders on Monday, further reinforces the senator’s growing influence within the PDP and her commitment to grassroots representation, women empowerment, and quality leadership.

Speaking shortly after submitting the forms, Senator Natasha expressed gratitude to the people of Kogi Central and members of the PDP for their support and confidence in her leadership.

“I remain committed to the service of my people and the advancement of democratic values. This journey is not about personal ambition alone, but about sustaining purposeful representation, empowering our youths and women, and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community,” she stated.

“We have started a movement of hope, inclusion, and progress. By the grace of God and the support of our people, we shall continue to build a future where every citizen feels represented and valued,” the lawmaker added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is regarded as one of the most vibrant voices in the National Assembly, owing to her consistency in championing the welfare of ordinary Nigerians and her dedication to transparent governance.

Supporters at Wadata Plaza described her as a symbol of resilience and courageous leadership, praising her philanthropic efforts, accessibility to constituents, and commitment to the development of Kogi State.

A PDP chieftain at the event noted that Senator Natasha’s political journey has inspired many women and young people across the country to actively participate in governance and leadership.

“Senator Natasha has proven that leadership is about service, courage, and sincerity. Her people-oriented projects and strong voice for justice have distinguished her among her contemporaries,” the party stalwart said.

Her submission of the nomination forms has generated excitement among supporters, with many expressing confidence that her re-election bid will further consolidate ongoing developmental strides across Kogi Central.