2027: Senator Natasha picks forms, promises more opportunities

By John Alechenu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi) has officially thrown her hat into the ring for re-election in the 2027 Kogi Central Senatorial District, promising to build on her people-driven legacy of service, empowerment, and inclusive development.

While accepting her nomination forms on Tuesday, the senator expressed gratitude to her constituents for their unwavering support, citing “collective progress” and a “greater future” for Kogi Central as driving forces behind her decision.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s tenure has been marked by notable achievements, including infrastructure development, education support, women and youth empowerment, and healthcare interventions.

She has facilitated key constituency projects, such as road rehabilitation, educational materials distribution, and vocational training programs aimed at reducing youth unemployment.

Looking ahead, the senator outlined a forward-looking agenda, focusing on expanding economic opportunities, strengthening education, improving healthcare access, and ensuring responsive governance.

“The next phase of our representation will focus on expanding economic opportunities, strengthening education, improving healthcare access, and ensuring that every community in Kogi Central feels the impact of responsive governance,” she stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s re-election bid is expected to face stiff competition, particularly from former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, who has announced his intention to contest the seat on the APC platform.