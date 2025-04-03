Umahi visits Lagos, pledges intervention on Independence Bridge

Dave Umahi

…Minister orders immediate reopening after traffic congestion

By John Alechenu

ABUJA – The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has traveled to Lagos to assess the progress of rehabilitation work on the Independence Bridge and provide an urgent intervention to ease traffic congestion caused by its temporary closure.

Umahi had earlier ordered the reopening of the bridge, which had been closed for repairs after showing signs of structural distress. However, the closure led to severe gridlock, prompting his swift action.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Hon. Orji Uchenna Orji, in Abuja on Thursday, confirmed the minister’s arrival in Lagos to oversee the situation.

“Less than 24 hours after the sad traffic experience on the Independence Bridge in Lagos, the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON, has arrived in Lagos to assess the situation with a view to providing immediate and permanent intervention,” the statement read.

It further emphasized that Umahi had on April 2, 2025, directed the immediate reopening of the bridge to ease the inconvenience faced by Lagos residents.

The Controller of Works for Lagos State, Engr. Olukorode Kesha, explained that the ministry was making efforts to ensure the bridge could accommodate traffic again.

“The minister has directed me to open the bridge. However, we are carrying out remedial measures because some parts of the bridge had already been broken during repairs,” Kesha said in a telephone interview.

He added, “We are working overnight to fix the affected sections. The damage is extensive, but all hands are on deck to ensure the bridge is open to traffic as soon as possible.”

Umahi’s intervention aims to provide both immediate relief and a long-term solution to the structural challenges affecting the Independence Bridge.