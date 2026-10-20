40th memorial: Media icons pay tributes to ‘Dele Giwa’s Granite Journalism’

•Giwa had premonition of his death — Osoba

By Sebastine Obasi

Media icons yesterday converged on the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Ogba, Lagos, where they paid tributes to Dele Giwa, one of Nigeria’s journalism icons.

The occasion was the book presentation to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Dele Giwa, Co-founder of Newswatch magazine, who was assassinated through a parcel bomb on October 19, 1986.

The event drew media icons and eminent Nigerians such as former governor, Segun Osoba, Nduka Obaigbena, publisher, ThisDay, Newspapers, Yemi Ogunbiyi, former managing director, Daily Times, Biodun Shobanjo, former Chaiman, Insight Communications, Ralp Akinfeleye, emeritus professor, University of Lagos, Nosa Igiebor, Co-founder, Tell Magazine, Chuka Momah, ace columnist, Gbenga Adefaye, Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Funmi and Aisha, Dele Giwa’s wife and daughter, respectively.

Founder and Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka, who was the Chairman of the occasion, described late Dele Giwa, Co-founder, Newswatch magazine, as a true legend and patriotic Nigerian journalist during his lifetime.

Amuka stated this at the book presentation on Dele Giwa’s Granite Journalism, held at the Kesington Adebutu Auditorium, NIJ, Ogba, Lagos.

Amuka, who recalled Giwa’s popular saying, ‘’protest pays” also stated that it takes a legend to propound such theory, which has proven to be right, especially in the Nigerian context. For him, though Giwa died at 39, his legacy lives.

He enjoined the audience, as well as other Nigerians to buy the book, which he said, it worth reading. Also, speaking, Ray Ekpu, Co-founder of Newswatch magazine, stated that Giwa was a blessing to Nigeria’s journalism, as he brought to bear, his high intellect and engaging investigation into the profession.

Ekpu described Giwa’s untimely death by a parcel bomb, as deeply devastating to the Newswatch family, who made humanly efforts to unravel the killers without success.

Going down memory lane, former governor, Segun Osoba, who was managing director of Times, stated how a day before his death, Giwa had complained to his colleagues at an event at Victoria Island that security personnel were after his life.

An urgent meeting was arranged between the journalists and Augustus Aikhomu, then Chief of General Staff, who assured them that he would investigate the matter.

Osoba commended Giwa’s courage and sense of patriotism.

For Yemi Ogunbiyi, former managing director of Daily Times, Giwa was a remarkable human being, who added colour and vibrancy to Nigeria’s journalism.

For Biodun Shobanjo, public relations czar, Dele Giwa was an enigma, as he was larger than life. “We should all take pride in having Giwa as a husband, colleague, riend and fantastic journalistic,” he added.

Aisha DeleGiwa’s daughter, stated that though he was one year old, when the father died, the stories told about him by her mother and all what she has read made her believe that Giwa died a martyr. The book reviewer was Simon Kolawole, Editor-in-Chief, The Cable.