Lagos Begins 35-Day Ozumba Mbadiwe road repairs Monday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government will begin a 35-day rehabilitation of Ozumba Mbadiwe Road on Monday, October 19, 2026, prompting the release of alternative routes to ease traffic during the construction period.

The rehabilitation will cover the stretch from the Adetokunbo Ademola/Civic Centre junction to Samuel Manuwa/BJ junction.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the planned intervention on Friday while issuing a traffic advisory to guide motorists through the affected corridor.

Osiyemi said a contra-flow arrangement would be introduced on the Lagos-bound carriageway, from Samuel Manuwa towards Adetokunbo Ademola/Civic Centre, while work was being carried out on the other lane.

He urged motorists to follow the designated alternative routes to minimise congestion and ensure smoother movement during the rehabilitation.

Alternative routes

For motorists travelling from Bonny Camp and Falomo towards Civic Centre and Lekki, the government advised them to use Adeyemo Alakija Street by Muri Okunola Park, connect to Adeola Hopewell Street and proceed through Akinbo Savage Street to Bishop Aboyade Cole Street.

They can then connect to the expressway through School Corner, around Black Diamond, towards Sandfield.

Alternatively, motorists can connect directly to Bishop Aboyade Cole Street and proceed through School Corner towards Sandfield.

Motorists travelling from Falomo towards Akin Adesola Street are advised to pass through IMB and connect to the Coastal Road entrance through Adetokunbo Ademola Street to Eko Hotel Roundabout.

From there, they should proceed through Ajose Adeogun Street and Ligali Street towards Black Diamond School Corner.

For motorists departing Bonny Camp, the advisory directs them to use Ahmadu Bello Way to reach Eko Hotel Roundabout through the IMB/Coastal Road entrance.

They are then to proceed through Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Adetokunbo Ademola Street and Eko Hotel Roundabout before connecting to Ajose Adeogun Street and Ligali Street towards Black Diamond School Corner.

Motorists travelling from Eko Hotel through Adetokunbo Ademola Street towards Civic Centre will be diverted through Bishop Aboyade Cole Street and School Corner towards Sandfield.

Those exiting through the 1004 gate, as well as other road users along the route, will be directed to turn left or make a U-turn in front of the gate before proceeding through Bishop Aboyade Cole Street to School Corner and Sandfield.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from Eko Hotel towards Falomo and Ikoyi are advised to use Sanusi Fafunwa Street to connect to Akin Adesola Street and proceed towards the ramp bridge.

LASTMA to manage traffic

Osiyemi said the state government would deploy officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to coordinate vehicle movement, reduce congestion and minimise inconvenience to road users during the rehabilitation.

He urged motorists to plan their journeys ahead, obey traffic officials and cooperate with the traffic management measures introduced for the project.

The government said the measures were intended to maintain traffic flow while the rehabilitation works were underway.