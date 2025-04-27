Tinubu’s Wife’s initiative empowers 500 women in Edo

Remi Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NOT less than 500 women drawn from the three senatorial districts of Edo State yesterday benefited from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the First Lady of the Federation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in collaboration with office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The support for the women was to boast their economic status.

Speaking at the event, the governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo expressed satisfaction with the initiative and noted that the donation marked a milestone for the state and Edo women.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was represented by the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani

Okpebholo represented by his Special Adviser on Media Strategy and Publicity, Godswill Inegbe said the empowerment was capable of “unlocking

the immense potential of our women, fostering their economic independence, and creating sustainable opportunities for growth and prosperity.

He said, “”By equipping our women with these essential tools, we are strengthening their ability to build lasting livelihoods, thereby enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the inclusive and sustainable development of our nation.

“As a responsible and forward-thinking government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the economic empowerment of women, recognizing it as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and societal advancement

On her part, the SSA to the President on SDG Princess Adejoke Adefilire who was represented by the Coordinate Surveyor, Ali Rano said the initiative is a demonstration and a bond step to the federal government to empower Nigeria women .

The distributions of the Empowerment items saw beneficiaries in Edo South carting away with various items such as deep freezers, cooking gas, grinding machines, generators among other items.

Rano commended the wife of President, Oluremi Tinubu for the renewed hope initiative noting that her bold steps has transformed many lives of Nigeria women in line with sustainable development goals.

“Today’s programme is not just about distributing empowerment items, it’s about unlocking potentials, sponsoring economic independence and creating opportunities for women to strive by equipping 500 women per States and FCT with tools such as Gas Cookers, Generators, Deep Freezers and Grinding Machines , we are strengthening their Capacity to build sustainable livelihood and contribute meaningfully to inclusive mechinary development.

On her part, representative of the the first Lady and Coordinator, office of the First Lady in Edo State, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani said the Empowerment is creating opportunity of economic growth for Nigeria women .

Anani added that women empowerment is key to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 5 on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.