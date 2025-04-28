TFOLC kicks off word explosion conference 2025

By Rita Okoye

Poised to set believers on a journey of prophetic impartation and spiritual renewal, The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Ilupeju, Lagos, is set to host its flagship annual event, Word Explosion Conference 2025.

Scheduled to run from April 28 to May 4 with the theme “Overflowing Promises”, the conference brings together believers across Nigeria and the International Faith Community for a profound experience of God’s presence.

It will feature daily sessions at 6:00 PM from Monday, April 28 to Friday, May 2, with the grand finale set to hold at 9:00 AM on Sunday, May 4, at the Church’s Headquarters located at 12, Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos.

For over two decades, the Word Explosion Conference has been established as a point of reference, serving as a catalyst for spiritual growth, prophetic encounters, and the strengthening of faith among Christians. This year’s edition will be headlined by a distinguished set of respected ministers including, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Lead Pastor, Streams of Joy, International, Pastor Jerry Eze, Founder, International Central Gospel Church, Dr. Mensa Otabil, Pastor, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Dr. Carlton Williams, and Renowned Coach and Counsellor, Rev. Christie Bature.

In 2024, the conference recorded a remarkable attendance of over 160,000 virtual worshippers, and a surge in attendance is expected for the upcoming edition. This year, over 300,000 participants from across Nigeria and the global faith community are being anticipated, both onsite and via digital platforms. The Conference has been designed to usher attendees into a new dimension of faith.

Senior Pastor, The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, expressed great optimism for Word Explosion 2025. He believes that the conference will mark a season of unprecedented spiritual renewal for attendees.

“We believe this season will be marked by the overflowing manifestation of God’s promises. Word Explosion 2025 will serve as a pivotal encounter for personal transformation and divine revelation,” Odukoya stated.

The upcoming edition of the Word Explosion Conference promises to be a monumental gathering of great significance to the international faith community.