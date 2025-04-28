Tems, Rema, Flavour, Davido shine at 17th Headies Awards

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards, held on Sunday, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, saw some of Africa’s brightest stars, including Tems, Rema, Flavour, and Davido, take home top honours.

Tems clinched the prestigious Best Recording of the Year award with her soulful track “Burning”, reinforcing her status as one of the continent’s finest voices. She also dazzled audiences with her performance on the night.

Rema continued his remarkable run, winning the coveted Afrobeats Album of the Year award for his project HEIS, while also seeing his hit song “OZEBA” help London snag the Producer of the Year award.

The young star was a crowd favourite, with fans celebrating his consistent dominance in the global Afrobeats scene.

Flavour’s “Big Baller” was crowned Afrobeats Single of the Year, further cementing his legendary status in the industry. The singer also enjoyed a huge night on social media, where fans lauded the energy he brought to the event.

Davido was named Best Digital Artiste of the Year, a fitting reward for his immense influence across streaming platforms and online communities. His collaborative track “Ogechi Remix”, alongside Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel, also received multiple nominations.

The ceremony, which lit up social media with hashtags like #TheHeadies and #Headies2025 trending all night, featured star-studded appearances from entertainers, politicians, and influencers. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was among the high-profile guests spotted at the event, alongside actors, musicians, and socialites.

In addition to celebrating musical excellence, the Headies honoured individuals with Special Recognition and Humanitarian Awards, including Sanwo-Olu, Alex Okosi, and Amaju Pinnick.

Odumodublvck emerged as the winner of the fiercely contested Next Rated category, while Juma Jux from Tanzania picked up the Best East African Artiste award.

The 17th Headies Awards once again affirmed its place as the premier event for recognising and celebrating African music talent.

