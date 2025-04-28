Full list of winners at 17th Headies awards

The 17th edition of the Headies awards was held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, celebrating the music industry’s brightest stars. Big winners of the night included Zerry DL, Tems, Flavour, Rema, and Davido.
The star-studded event attracted major names from entertainment and politics, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Also seen on the red carpet were Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla, actress Nancy Isime, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), socialite Cubana Chief Priest, and Big Brother Naija 2021 winner White Money.
Other notable guests included Collins Enebeli Ajereh, father of Mavin Records’ boss Don Jazzy, and Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso.
Here’s the full list of winners at the 17th Headies Awards:
Rookie of the Year
- Zerry DL — Winner
- Taves
- Kaestyle
- Llona
Soundtrack of the Year
- “Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner
- “Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
- “Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breathe of Life)
- “Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)
- “Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)
- “Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)
Best Recording of the Year
- “Burning” – Tems — Winner
- “Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez
- “Higher” – Burna Boy
- “Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon
- “Billions” – Sarz and Lojay
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
- “Billions” – Lojay — Winner
- “Moving” – Omah Lay
- “Gratitude” – Anendlessocean
- “For You” – Johnny Drille
- “Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
- “I’m Done” – Liya — Winner
- “Last Song Heartbreak” – Ayra Starr
- “Level” – Niniola
- “Stranger” – Simi
- “Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
Special Recognition Award Recipients
- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
- Alex Okosi
- Amaju Pinnick
Songwriter of the Year
- “Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner
- “Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)
- “Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)
- “Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)
- “Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)
Humanitarian Award Recipients
- Temitola Adekunle Johnson
- Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy)
Producer of the Year
- “OZEBA” – London — Winner
- “Happiness” – Sarz
- “Basquiat” – Magicsticks
- “HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy
- “Different Patterns” – Dibs
Afrobeats Album of the Year
- HEIS – Rema — Winner
- Stubborn – Victony
- Work of Art – Asake
- The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr
- Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn
Music Video of the Year
- “EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner
- “Charm” – Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare
- “Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala
- “Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine
- “Ojapiano” – Mattmax
- “Showa” – TG Omori
- “Na Money” – Dammy Twitch
Afrobeats Single of the Year
- “Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner
- “Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
- “Twe Twe Remix” – Kizz Daniel
- “Egwu” – Chike (feat. Mohbad)
- “Remember” – Asake
- “Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)
Headies’ Viewers’ Choice
- “Egwu” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner
- “Big Baller” – Flavour
- “Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
- “Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)
- “Showa” – Kizz Daniel
- “Different Pattern” – Seyi Vibez
- “OZEBA” – Rema
- “Love Me Jeje” – Tems
- “Cast” – Shallipopi (feat. Odumodublvck)
- “Dealer” – Ayo Maff (feat. Fireboy DML)
Headies Next Rated
- Odumodublvck — Winner
- Qing Madi
- Shallipopi
- Ayo Maff
- Nasboi
Best Digital Artiste of the Year
- Davido — Winner
- Ayra Starr
- Rema
- Shallipopi
- Tems
- Kizz Daniel
- Asake
Best East African Artiste of the Year
- Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner
- Bien (Kenya)
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
- Azawi (Uganda)
