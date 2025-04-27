Tana Adelana’s “Tender Edges” debuts on YouTube

By Ayo Onikoyi

A popular actress and filmmaker, Tana Adelana, has released a new movie, Tender Edges, on YouTube, expanding access to a broader audience after a successful festival run.

Tender Edges, which was directed by Great-Valentine Edochie, had its moment of glory on the global stage, earning 11 nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) and 3 nominations at the Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF). It was also officially selected for screening at the African Cultural Film Festival.

The film clinched two prestigious awards: Best Female Filmmaker at TINFF and Best Actress at AIFF, affirming Tana Adelana’s range not only as an actress but also as a visionary storyteller.

Tender Edges explores the emotional complexities of love, loss, hurt and personal growth through layered storytelling and compelling performances. The film stars Tana Adelana alongside Wole Ojo, Angel Unigwe, and veteran actress Rita Edochie.

Speaking on the release, Adelana said the move to stream the film for free was a way of connecting more intimately with her fans and promoting authentic African narratives on a global scale.